Eric's Journey Foundation Announces 501(c)(3) Nonprofit Status to Raise Awareness for HLH, Stills, and Rare Diseases

MULLICA HILL, NEW JERSEY, USA, June 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eric’s Journey Foundation is pleased to announce that we have recently been granted a federal 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit status. EJF had been working towards 501(c)(3) status for over a year, but due to COVID19, this process took longer than expected.

​

The founder of EJF, Eric Majusiak started a blog titled Eric’s Journey in 2012. The blog started out as a place where Eric detailed his experience after a ninety-nine-day hospital stay where he battled a cytokine storm caused by Hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH). Over the years, the blog grew to be much more than just a blog. It has become a place people come for information and support.

In 2019, Eric’s Journey Foundation was founded. EJF is dedicated to raising awareness for Still's Disease, HLH, other histiocytic disorders and all rare diseases. After acquiring 501(c)(3) status, EJF is now recognized on GuideStar, the world’s largest source of nonprofit information. This website provides information on the validity and financial efficacy of nonprofit organizations. EJF is listed on GuideStar to provide transparency for donors, prospective donors and recipients of the foundation.

People can now follow EJF on Facebook as a recognized 501(c)(3) nonprofit foundation. Eric's Journey Foundation is also excited to announce that EJF is now on Amazon Smile. Amazon Smile will donate 0.5% of eligible purchases on Amazon to Eric's Journey Foundation, which will further the ability of EJF to spread awareness and continue providing support to patients and family members of those living with rare diseases.

EJF is dedicated to raising awareness for all rare diseases, as well as focusing on mental health and patient advocacy. EJF intends to use the newly acquired 501(c)(3) status to further these goals and hopefully widen EJF’s outreach. To be sure that you don’t miss anything, join the EJF mailing list to learn about upcoming events, and become a community participant through the website.