According to TASS, Putin told state TV channel Rossiya-1 that both Russia and the US must “assume equal commitments,” adding that “Russia will naturally do that but only if the other side, in this case the United States, agrees to the same and will also extradite corresponding criminals to the Russian Federation.”

Putin’s remarks come ahead of a June 16 summit with US President Joe Biden in Geneva. Biden said Sunday at a G7 press conference he was encouraged by Putin’s earlier comments and acknowledged negotiation is possible, but is wary of the Russian President ever changing his behavior.

During a press briefing on Wednesday, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that the “issue of ransomware attacks” would be discussed during the meeting between the two leaders in Geneva.

“We have raised the issue of ransomware attacks with any number of countries and that includes Russia. I suspect, as you have heard from the White House, that this activity will be a topic when the two…

Read Full Story

The post Russia is ready to extradite cyber criminals to US on reciprocal foundation appeared first on CaymanMama.com | News.