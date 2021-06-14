Introducing ProActive QR Code technology
Automatically capture and follow up with everyone who scans your QR code!
It's all about building relationships with your customers, and prospects. The proactive QR code follow up program does just that.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simpliify, LLC a Florida based company introduces ProActive QR Code technology that automatically allows a business to capture and follow up with everyone who scans the businesses QR code. Unlike standard QR codes which limit the functionality to a typical task such as opening a website, or a dynamic QR code which has the ability to change its functionality from one URL to another or one function to another, standard and dynamic QR codes are passive in nature and do not allow a business to follow up with their customers and leads on an ongoing basis.
— Barry Gilreath CEO, Elite Dealer Services
With ProActive QR Codes a business can not only provide a prospect or lead with the information they’re looking for but can also follow up with them and act as a sales assistant. This drastically improves sales conversion rates, foot traffic to retail outlets, and increases reservations at local restaurants.
Joseph Terp, CEO of Simpliify, LLC stated “The proprietary software we've developed not only allows you to capture contact information but it also allows you to automatically follow up with every individual who scanned your QR code. When following up the software allows you to build relationships with your customers, prospects and leads”.
The ProActive QR Code technology is 100% automated and requires no additional work after the ProActive QR Code is created. The technology allows for short campaigns lasting a couple of weeks, as well as on going follow ups until the customer is ready to buy.
Simpliify, LLC is currently in talks with over a dozen printers and direct mail houses in the United States to provide the ProActive QR Code technology exclusively within their States. In today's market everyone is looking for a competitive edge. ProActive QR Code technology is that edge.
