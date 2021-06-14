Author Judge Herb Dodell & Comedian Sherrod Small to Appear on WABC Radio’s The Other Side of Midnight Tonight at 3am ET
Frank Morano welcomes Judge Herb Dodell and Sherrod Small on WABC Radio's The Other Side of Midnight at 3am ET/Midnight PT.
Sherrod and I are bonded by freedom of speech and the First Amendment. WABC is a radio station where talk show legends are born and that legacy excites us.”NEW YORK, NY, USA , June 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Judge Herb Dodell, host of weekly law-themed talk show, For The People and author of From The Trench to the Bench, will appear on WABC Talk Radio’s The Other Side of Midnight hosted by Frank Morano, with comedian and host of the Race Wars Podcast, Sherrod Small, tonight at 3am PT/Midnight PT discussing cancel culture, current events and navigating the law in a post-COVID world.
— Judge Herb Dodell
“Sherrod and I are looking forward to being live on WABC Radio tonight with our friend Frank Morano,” says Judge Herb. “It’s a radio station where talk show legends are born and that legacy excites us. Please join us and be a part of the conversation. Sherrod and I are bonded by freedom of speech and the First Amendment.”
You may catch the Judge Herb Dodell and Sherrod Small episode of Frank Morano’s The Other Side of Midnight live, nationwide here https://wabcradio.com/show/the-other-side-of-midnight-with-frank-morano/
About Judge Herb Dodell:
For more than half a century, Judge Herb Dodell, has served as both a successful attorney in the “trench,” and as a Superior Court Judge Pro Tem on the “bench,” having presided over more than 10,000 cases. As a lawyer, he has tried more than one hundred jury trials, civil and criminal, in both state and federal courts, and has successfully argued before the California Supreme Court.”
About Sherrod Small:
Sherrod Small is a comedian, writer, producer, actor, radio host and all around performer; born and raised by his mother and two sisters in Brooklyn, NYC. He is a consistent killer connecting with audiences everywhere through his witty commentary, quick improvisation and his views on politics, culture and everyday life.
Sherrod has appeared in numerous popular series and is one of the most recognizable talking heads in America. You've seen him all over VH1's "Best Week Ever" & "I Love..." Series, guest hosting on ABC's "Good Morning America" & NBC's "TODAY", & as a frequent guest on FOX's "Red Eye" as well as Travel Channel's "Men Vs Food" & "Street Cred". Most recently Sherrod starred in A&E's "Black & White" which he produced & created with fellow comedian Christian Finnegan as well as wrote & starred as 'Malcom' in Tyler Perry's "Are We There Yet?" Sherrod has also performed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Comedy Central’s “Premium Blend” and NBC’s “Showtime at the Apollo,” wrote & performed on Comedy Central’s “Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn” and was featured in Jerry Seinfeld’s film “Comedian.”
Sherrod is also one of the most popular Radio voices today. You can currently listen to Sherrod weekly on on his acclaimed "Racewars" podcast co-starring Kurt Metzger, or as a regular guest on Sirius XM's "Opie Show." He has also appeared as a guest on "Raw Dog," "Scott & Sid Morning Show," "Legion Of Skanks" & more.
About For the People:
The purpose of the show is to help people navigate the legal system. It provides information as to how the legal system really works, from the inside and from the perspective of a long-time trial lawyer (the trench) and Superior Court judge (the bench). It illustrates the principles with real cases and provides guidelines for people who are in the system or about to be involved in it, including small claims, restraining orders, landlord/tenant, criminal and general civil litigation. It provides the answers to such questions as "what do I do if…"? while including a spiritual approach as well. The show can be heard every Monday evening at 7pm EST/4pm PST on 106.5 FM and 102.3 FM/I Heart Media in Los Angeles, or on www.kcaaradio.com .
About From the Trench to the Bench: Navigating the Legal System & Finding Your Spiritual Path Along the Way:
“What do you do if you want to sue someone in Small Claims Court, or you’ve been sued, or you’ve been served with an eviction notice, or someone is harassing and threatening you, or barraging you with texts and emails, or you’re the victim in an automobile accident, or you’ve been arrested? When do you need a lawyer, how do you find the right one, what questions should you ask, and what can you expect from your lawyer? This book will answer all these questions and more. It will provide you with essential guidelines and practical tools you will need to navigate through the legal system, thus saving you both time and money. Real stories and cases are used to illustrate the concepts in this book. Using the principles of Universal Law, this book will also help you learn to turn an unfortunate situation into an opportunity for personal growth.
