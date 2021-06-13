French Open 2021: Novak Djokovic outlasts Stefanos Tsitsipas for nineteenth Grand Slam title

Novak Djokovic is the first man in the Open era to win all four Grand Slam titles twice

Novak Djokovic won his 19th Grand Slam title after fighting back from two sets down to beat Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas in the French Open final.

Top seed Djokovic, 34, was in deep trouble before rediscovering his energy to win 6-7 (6-8) 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-4.

The Serb’s greater experience shone through as fifth seed Tsitsipas wilted in his first Grand Slam final.

The victory moves Djokovic one major title behind the men’s record jointly held by Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

Djokovic, who previously won at Roland Garros in 2016, has become the first man to win all four Grand Slams twice since the fully professional Open era began in 1968.

The world number one will have the opportunity to move level on 20 titles with his great rivals Nadal and Federer when he defends his Wimbledon crown later this month.

After Tsitsipas saved one championship point with a nerveless forehand winner down the line, Djokovic…