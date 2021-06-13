Cherry Announces New Blockchain Platform for Creators
Cherry offers blockchain technologies for Creators to protect, publish, and monetize their art. After 9 months of development the team announces Cherry Project.DUBAI INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL CENTRE, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After nine months of intensive development, The Cherry Project team ($CHER) is excited to announce their plans for their new layer-1 blockchain infrastructure optimized for decentralized media processing.
The Cherry Ecosystem is an integrated platform offering advanced cryptography, smart contracts, and decentralized computation features specifically designed for Creators.
"Cherry was born through a fundamental vision to make artistic expression accessible to all. For the first time, artists will have complete control of their creations on a modern, advanced media platform," said Herman Jacobs, Technical Committee Lead, Cherry Labs.
Cherry Empowers Creators
The Cherry Ecosystem provides a platform that allows Creators and Developers to collaborate and reinvent social media, commercial, and financial paradigms. These innovations will enable Artists to distribute their work free from censorship or interference.
Creators will be able to permanently record their art on the Cherry Chain as "Originals" (Cherry's take on the ERC721 standard). Through the Ecosystem of decentralized applications, Artists will engage with their community, publish art, and curate their public profiles. Creators will also be able to market their digital items and gain easy access to financing for their projects.
The Cherry Project's native currency will be the Cherry Token. It will provide Artists with a currency to transact freely, secure their proceeds with impenetrable cryptography, and access the decentralized applications within the Cherry Ecosystem.
The Cherry Project aims to methodically address every problem limiting Creators' ability to produce and distribute their art with blockchain-based solutions.
Other blockchain solutions have only addressed certain parts of the problem by focusing on video sharing or NFTs, or microblogging. The Cherry Project has a much wider objective and scope. Cherry is not simply a marketplace or hosting platform; it forms integrated layers of technical and economic tools to give creators seamless control over every aspect of their creative enterprise.
At the core of the Cherry Project lies the Cherry Chain, a layer one solution custom-built on Polkadot's Substrate. It is built to handle the demands of millions of users worldwide, with a theoretical upper bound throughput limit of 100,000 transactions per second and millisecond latency.
Given the scope of the Cherry Vision, breadth of expertise from the software, arts, and finance industries is required. The Cherry Community has enlisted a diverse range of high-profile contributors with a long track record of business disruption in their respective fields. With regards to the technology pedigree, the senior contributors include core developers from the TOR and DASH teams.
About Cherry
Cherry is a community of idealists and technologists with a shared vision and a plan to execute it. The technology is innovative yet stable and production-ready. The applications are user-friendly and accessible to non-technical users.
The Cherry DAO establishes strong governance to steer the Project forward, endowed with a ten-year decentralized treasury. In addition, Cherry Labs allows structured interaction between third parties and the Cherry Ecosystem, facilitating partnerships and producing revenue for the Project.
To disrupt the traditional content creation and distribution industries is an ambitious goal, but through sustainable governance practices and a commitment to engineering perfection, the Cherry Project is poised to succeed.
Visit the Cherry website and social channels to stay abreast of current developments, learn about the upcoming token sale, and get ready for the impending beta releases.
For more information, press only:
PR Contact: hello@cherry.network
For more information on Cherry:
Website: https://cherry.network
Telegram: https://t.me/cherrynetwork
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Cherry_Network
Discord: https://discord.cherry.network
Herman Jacobs
Cherry Labs
hello@cherry.network
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Twitter