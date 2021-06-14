Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
OptiPulse's Optical Wireless Gains National Attention with Big Win at Florida Space Forum

OptiPulse was selected for an award by the Florida Venture Forum and Space Florida in a pitch competition during the Aerospace Innovation & Tech Forum

The appetite for bandwidth is growing, and new communication infrastructures must be fast. 6G must be faster, better coverage, cheaper, and easier to deploy than current 5G infrastructure”
— John Joseph, CEO of OptiPulse.
ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, USA, June 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OptiPulse is proud to announce that on June 10th, 2021, the leading company in Optical Wireless competed and was selected for an award by the Florida Venture Forum and Space Florida in a pitch competition during the Aerospace Innovation & Tech Forum. Twenty aerospace & allied industries competed for awards from Space Florida. International companies from Ireland, UK, Germany, and Israel participated in the competition and were selected by a committee of active Florida venture capital investors from a pool of almost 100 applicants.

OptiPulse created and patented a new light source with capabilities vastly improving old Free Space Optical Communication (FSOC) links through Optical Wireless technology that has significant advantages over old FSOC systems. OptiPulse offers a tiny photonics light source that it less expensive and uses much less power to operate than previous systems. It produces enough power and speed to sustain wireless links in urban and rural communities, as well as earth to space high-speed links and satellite to satellite communication, tracking and sensing. The OptiPulse light source can form an optical wireless meshed network infrastructure supporting 4G, 5G or even 6G cell phone backhaul.

“The appetite for bandwidth is growing, and new communication infrastructures must be fast.” Says John Joseph, CEO of OptiPulse. The growing digital divide limits the productivity and wellbeing of rural and urban communities. The maturation of our adversaries’ capabilities in advanced communications presents crucial threats on several levels to our nation’s economic and security strength. John goes on to say “6G must be faster, better coverage, cheaper, and easier to deploy than current 5G infrastructure”.

OptiPulse is leading the way into global, affordable high-speed wireless internet access across the global. OptiPulse’s Optical Wireless is the infrastructure that will enable 6G and beyond communication speeds.

For more information about OptiPulse and its leading technology, visit www.optipulse.com

