Russia Covid-19: Moscow mayor declares ‘non-working’ week to curb unfold

“Over the past week, the situation with the spread of coronavirus has deteriorated sharply. The number of newly diagnosed COVID-19 cases has jumped to last year’s peak values,” Sobyanin wrote in his official blog. “In order to halt the increasing incidence rate and save people’s lives, today I signed a decree setting non-working days from June 15 to June 19, 2021, with the preservation of wages for workers.”

The decision does not apply to key workers as well as the military, the mayor said.

In addition to “non-working week,” restaurants, cafes, bars, nightclubs and other entertainment venues will be forced to close to costumers from 23:00 to 6:00, with the exception of takeout service.

Russia, a country of 140 million people, has reported over 5 million Covid-19 cases and nearly 124,000 deaths while administering nearly 33 million vaccine doses, according to data from John Hopkins University. Cases began to rise this week as the seven-day moving average shot up to over 10,000 cases a…

