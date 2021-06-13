Challenges for Learning Music Online

Teachers and Students Adapt to New Online Music Learning Platforms

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- By: Dan Land

Despite a global pandemic and billions of lives adjusting, the music education market will continue to be adapting to technological advances in order to preserve the sanctity of this discipline. According to a recent article from Globe Newswire, they expect the “online music learning market to hit 143.3 Mn by 2025.” As the idea of online music learning becomes less of a trend and more of a reality, teachers and their students are facing some unexpected roadblocks, as well as convenient surprises. The results have been positive overall, despite the uncertain times the whole world is experiencing.

Upgrading to better equipment (webcam, interface, stands, lighting etc.) may be the first investment. Long gone are the days of old, slow, and clunky computers. Most people now have webcams built into their ergonomic computers. It is now industry standard to have a fully functioning teaching studio from home.

Audio can be a real problem between both parties. If the settings are not adjusted correctly prior to the lesson, buyers can see their money burning before their very eyes and teachers can seem unprofessional and unprepared. It is important to optimize the audio settings before the first lesson. Students and teachers alike can find excellent tutorials on YouTube that demonstrate optimal audio settings.

Naturally, there can be latency, or a lag in communication, during the lesson that is simply out of people’s hands. Not every household has a $20,000 production set, complete with the latest and greatest hardware that transmits the internet provider’s strongest signal. It is important for the teacher and student to establish guidelines for how to proceed with a lesson when the internet signal inadvertently drops.

Because of the lag, teachers can not accompany their students like a typical in-person lesson would allow. This puts students in a more trusted position where the teacher must find creative ways to ensure the student is performing his/her task-at-hand correctly.

Parents are welcoming the online lessons simply for the sake of convenience. Having to load the child, their guitar, and materials into the car, drive through traffic, sit and wait at the teacher’s studio for a half an hour, then drive back home can be a daunting chore. Placing the child in front of the computer at home to receive their weekly lesson is much more efficient if there are little to no technical issues.

Teachers have similar praises for working online with students. They too do not have to drive through traffic to get to their student and add wear and tear on their personal vehicle. Their patience is reserved for the demands of a student-in-training. The result is a relaxed, stress-free lesson that is often filled with laughs, education, and positivity.

Teachers can have the luxury of demonstrating their own equipment in the comfort of their own home without the hassle of lugging around gear to show off to a student. Additionally, all their computer files and lesson plans are easily available to make for a smooth and productive lesson.

Because of lockdowns, teachers and students are having to step out of their regular in-person lessons and adapt to online learning. Whether it is Zoom, Skype, or FaceTime, technology has its own learning curve. People tend to not give up so easily, especially when it comes to learning. The music education field has never been stronger. Teachers and students are collectively adapting, and both camps agree, if there is a will, there is a way.