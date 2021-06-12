Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 95 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,652 in the last 365 days.

French authorities race to scrub up oil spill drifting to Corsica’s coast

The spill was spotted on Friday by the French navy during an exercise carried out from the Solenzara air base in Ventiseri, Corsica, according to maritime officials.

By Saturday morning, officials had detected two oil slicks over 19 nautical miles (35 kilometers), which were drifting about 5 nautical miles from Corsica’s east coast, between Aléria and Solenzara, France’s Mediterranean Maritime Prefecture said in a statement.

Pollution experts concluded the spill was heavy-grade oil and likely the result of a “degassing,” which involves the release of any gases left in fuel tanks or crude oil tanks after they’ve been emptied.

“The size and nature of the products involved do not allow for natural dilution and require specific anti-pollution units and equipment,” the prefecture said, adding that “the pollution (is) currently drifting towards the coast.”

“Some materials are visible up to 800 meters from the coast,” Christine Ribbe, a prefecture spokeswoman told French radio station…

You just read:

French authorities race to scrub up oil spill drifting to Corsica’s coast

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.