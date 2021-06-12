Hoyer Statement Marking Five Years Since the Pulse Nightclub Shooting

"I join in marking the five-year anniversary of the horrific mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando that killed forty-nine people. I will be thinking today of all the victims' loved-ones and all those who still carry the scars of that day, both physical and psychological. Even though five years have now passed, that terrible day has not faded for these families and for the communities of which the victims were an integral part.

"I am glad that the Senate passed legislation, which the House had already approved, to designate the Pulse nightclub as a national memorial. I commend Rep. Darren Soto for championing this cause, which is so important to Floridians and millions of Americans. We must never forget what happened there on that terrible night in 2016. I look forward to seeing President Biden sign this legislation into law soon.

"This attack against Orlando's LGBTQ and Latino communities was one of the deadliest mass shootings in an era in which such events have become, tragically, commonplace. In the aftermath of the Pulse shooting, millions of Americans joined in calling for Congress to take action and pass commonsense background check laws that could help prevent future shootings like this one. Five years later, the Democratic-led House has now twice passed H.R. 8, the Bipartisan Background Checks Act, but the Senate has yet to take action, prevented from doing so by Republican obstruction. This is unacceptable, and I continue to urge Senate Republicans to put the safety of Americans first and work with Democrats and President Biden to enact bipartisan background checks legislation without further delay."