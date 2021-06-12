Remarkable New Book About Healing Your Relationships With Spiritual Psychology and Clinical Hypnotherapy
This book and positive change system uncovers the negative belief systems formed in early life and how they can be positively changed to make your life better.
A MUST read for healing yourself! Rochelle L. Cook is a natural-born healer. So often we feel “stuck” and “powerless.” We CAN move forward because we DO have the power to make positive changes.”BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THE SOUL'S COACH: 7 PATHS TO HEALING YOUR RELATIONSHIP.
— Dr Deborah Fein PSYCHIATRIST
A System to Accelerate Positive Change. This book by Rochelle L. Cook MA CHt., an author, coach and clinical hypnotherapist is a positive change system that will help the reader uncover negative belief systems that were formed in early life and how they can be positively changed to make your life better, fuller and richer.
The is based on multiple life-affirming modalities including Buddhism, Spiritual Psychology, Depth Psychology, especially the works of Carl G. Jung and Clinical Hypnotherapy.
This is not only a book to read but a tool that gives you the power to change how you see yourself in relationship to others and to yourself. The set includes a Workbook and a Journal. The book "The Soul's Coach—7 Paths to Healing your Relationship", will help you understand that people on a healing path, embark on the journey at different “ports.” There are those who have been meditating for years but have not dealt with their emotional childhood crisis. Others have experienced early childhood trauma that continues to unconsciously impact present-day relationships.
The Journal: By reading the book and understanding its healing paths, you will grasp the need for keeping a journal. Please take your time journaling, Rome wasn't built in a day. Be honest with yourself, and allow your heart, spirit, and mind to wander, dream and heal. Remember to include drawings, little notes to the self, even press a leaf into the journal from one of your walks into the woods.
The Workbook: The workbook comprises of twelve exercises. We suggest you do four exercises per month, that’s once a week for three months.
Experience with clients has shown us that taking three months from start to finish produces long-lasting results. At the completion of each exercise, you have a short wisdom triangle section. This allows you to recap the previous exercise and cement the change into your unconscious. You'll find that you will refer to this workbook and these pages for the years to come.
READ THE BOOK THEN START THE WORKBOOK'S LESSONS, WRITE IN THE JOURNAL EVERY DAY!
