TupeloLife Digital Therapeutics to Integrate American Heart Association Digital Science
CarePlans from the American Heart Association aim to improve cardiovascular health outcomes.DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, June 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- About half of U.S. adults are estimated to have hypertension, with an estimated 37 million living with uncontrolled hypertension[1]. High blood pressure costs the U.S. healthcare system over $131 billion per year[2]. Today, TupeloLife Digital Therapeutics is adding American Heart Association science-based health management plans, called CarePlans, to their Precision Care Platform, a system of care that includes cellular, remote patient monitoring technology and interactive artificial intelligence, to help patients work toward better management of chronic hypertension.
The American Heart Association has defined ideal cardiovascular health based on seven common risk factors, Life’s Simple 7®, that people can improve through lifestyle changes: smoking status, physical activity, weight, diet, blood glucose, cholesterol, and blood pressure. The Association’s CarePlans present actions people can take to improve their Life’s Simple 7 factors and are designed so that any person can work toward improved health. The actions are not expensive or difficult and even modest improvements to these factors can make a big difference.
“Every person deserves the opportunity for a full and healthy life. The Association’s science-based CarePlans leverage best-in-class science from the American Heart Association, with the aim of improving health education and health engagement,” said Eric Peterson, M.D., M.P.H., Vice Provost and Senior Associate Dean for Clinical Research at University of Texas Southwestern and chair of the Health Tech Advisory group for the Center for Health Technology and Innovation at the American Heart Association.
TupeloLife Digital Therapeutics has joined the American Heart Association Center for Health Technology and Innovation Innovators’ Network, which is focused on building and fostering health technology relationships to develop innovative and scalable solutions.
“This effort represents the convergence of medical science and technology. The Association’s CarePlans for cardiovascular health provide science-based health management plans to help people better manage their chronic conditions, such as hypertension,” said Melvin Mathew, CEO and Founder of TupeloLife Digital Therapeutics. “By integrating these CarePlans into our platform, people who use our self-monitored cellular-based blood pressure monitors, blood glucose meters, and weight scale devices can learn specific actions they can take to help them work toward improved health.”
About TupeloLife Digital Therapeutics
TupeloLife is a digital therapeutics company working at the convergence of technology and science to lower healthcare costs, improve healthcare access, and advance health outcomes for populations with chronic conditions. TupeloLife Digital Therapeutics delivers remote patient monitoring services and telehealth to health systems, health centers, physician practices, and employer wellness programs.
Used in conjunction with TupeloLife Digital Therapeutics’ cellular-based remote patient monitoring devices—a blood pressure monitor, blood glucose meter and weight scale—TupeloLife Digital Therapeutics’s Precision Care Platform provides clinicians with secure access to patient data to monitor and intervene appropriately. The Platform also includes the Association’s CarePlans with the aim of engaging patients to better manage their hypertension through behavior change.
