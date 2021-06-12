Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Nigeria anti-government protests: Buhari guarantees to make progress

“In the last two years we have witnessed and overcome a good number of tests and challenges” that are “especially related to our collective security,” Buhari said during a televised address marking the country’s Democracy Day.

“Let me assure you, my fellow citizens, that every incident, however minor, gives me great worry and concern. We will, by the grace of God, put an end to these challenges,” he said.

Buhari, who campaigned on a platform to end terrorism and violence by armed groups, has come under increased criticism over continuing deadly attacks in the northeast and southeast that have resulted in an economic and a humanitarian crisis.

During his speech on Saturday, Buhari also said his government is taking steps to address youth unemployment and poverty but admitted “there is much more to be done and we are doing our best.”

Activist groups have called for Democracy Day protests and people took to the streets in several parts of the country on Saturday, including in the…

