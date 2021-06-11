Governor Carney, DPH, DEMA Announce COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Sites

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney, the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH), and the Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) announced the list of community vaccination sites and pop-up testing sites throughout Delaware next week. Vaccination locations listed below include walk-in community vaccination events hosted by community partners including the Wilmington COVID-19 Community Mobilization Group, the Kent County Coalition, and the Sussex County Coalition, and Curative sites. Testing locations listed below include pop-up and Curative trailer sites, as well as community sites hosted by Henrietta Johnson Medical Center.

Delawareans can view a full list of COVID-19 vaccination locations, including Division of Public Health Clinics, at de.gov/getmyvaccine and additional testing locations at de.gov/gettested.

Delawareans that get vaccinated by June 29 will be entered to win $5,000 in cash and additional prizes in twice-weekly drawings conducted by the Delaware Lottery. All Delawareans vaccinated in Delaware are eligible for the final drawing on June 30: $302K giveaway and low-digit license plates. Learn more at dewins.org

Community Vaccination Locations

New Castle County Vaccination Locations

Delaware Tech Wilmington (300 N Orange Street, Wilmington, DE 19801) Pfizer Available. Click here to choose your date and time.

(300 N Orange Street, Wilmington, DE 19801) Pfizer Available. Click here to choose your date and time. Monday, June 14 from 10 a.m. – 1 2 p.m.: DPH Mobile Unit – Sparrow Run Apartments (Flamingo Drive, Newark, DE 19702) Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Available. No Appointment Required.

(Flamingo Drive, Newark, DE 19702) Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Available. No Appointment Required. Monday, June 14 from 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.: DPH Mobile Unit – Glasgow Court Mobile Home Park (Cornell Dr, Newark, DE 19702) Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Available. No Appointment Required.

(Cornell Dr, Newark, DE 19702) Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Available. No Appointment Required. Wednesday, June 16 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.: DPH Mobile Unit – Southbridge Park (601 Townsend St., Wilmington, DE 19801) Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Available. No Appointment Required.

(601 Townsend St., Wilmington, DE 19801) Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Available. No Appointment Required. Wednesday, June 16 from 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.: DPH Mobile Unit – Adams Court Apartments (800 N. Adams St, Wilmington, DE 19801) Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Available. No Appointment Required.

(800 N. Adams St, Wilmington, DE 19801) Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Available. No Appointment Required. Wednesday, June 16 from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.: Main Street Alfresco on Main Street Newark (Main Street, Newark, DE 19711) Pfizer Available. Click here to choose your date and time.

(Main Street, Newark, DE 19711) Pfizer Available. Click here to choose your date and time. Friday, June 18 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.: Bellevue Park, New Castle County Farmers Market (800 Carr Road, Wilmington, DE 19809). Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Available. No appointment required.

(800 Carr Road, Wilmington, DE 19809). Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Available. No appointment required. Friday, June 18 from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.: New Destiny Fellowship (906 16th St., Wilmington, DE 19802) Vaccinator: St. Francis Healthcare. Pfizer Available. Drive-up or register by emailing SFHCOVIDVaccineScheduling@che-east.org or calling 302-575-8212.

Kent County Vaccination Locations

Saturday, June 12 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.: Maranatha Life Changing Church (1235 E. Division St., Dover. 19901) No appointment required.

(1235 E. Division St., Dover. 19901) No appointment required. Saturday, June 12 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.: Kent County Mobile Book Unit (Holy Trinity Church of God Parking Lot, Division & Kirkwood Streets, Dover, DE 19904) No appointment required.

(Holy Trinity Church of God Parking Lot, Division & Kirkwood Streets, Dover, DE 19904) No appointment required. Tuesday, June 15 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Delaware State University (1200 N. DuPont Hwy., Dover, DE 19901) Pfizer Available. Click here to choose your date and time.

(1200 N. DuPont Hwy., Dover, DE 19901) Pfizer Available. Click here to choose your date and time. Tuesday, June 15 from 10 a.m. – 1 2 p.m.: DPH Mobile Unit – The Village at McKee Branch (200 Harmony Lane, Dover, DE 19904) Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Available. No Appointment Required.

(200 Harmony Lane, Dover, DE 19904) Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Available. No Appointment Required. Tuesday, June 15 from 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.: DPH Mobile Unit – Whatcoat Village Apartments (992 Whatcoat Dr., Dover DE 19904) Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Available. No Appointment Required.

(992 Whatcoat Dr., Dover DE 19904) Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Available. No Appointment Required. Thursday, June 17 from 10 a.m. – 1 2 p.m.: DPH Mobile Unit – Walker Woods Apartments (36 Harmony Lane, Dover, DE 19904) Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Available. No Appointment Required.

(36 Harmony Lane, Dover, DE 19904) Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Available. No Appointment Required. Thursday, June 17 from 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.: DPH Mobile Unit – Simon Circle/Hayes Circle (375 Simon Circle, Dover DE 19904) Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Available. No Appointment Required.

(375 Simon Circle, Dover DE 19904) Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Available. No Appointment Required. Friday, June 18 from 10 a.m. – 1 2 p.m.: DPH Mobile Unit – Park Place (110 Persimmon Circle East, Dover, DE 19901) Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Available. No Appointment Required.

(110 Persimmon Circle East, Dover, DE 19901) Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Available. No Appointment Required. Friday, June 18 from 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.: DPH Mobile Unit – Generals Green Phase IV & Premier Village (2030 Generals Way B108, Dover DE 19901) Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Available. No Appointment Required.

Sussex County Vaccination Locations

Delaware Tech Georgetown (21179 College Drive, Georgetown, DE 19947) Pfizer Available. Click here to choose your date and time.

(21179 College Drive, Georgetown, DE 19947) Pfizer Available. Click here to choose your date and time. Saturday, June 12 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Riverwalk Farmers Market (5 S. Walnut Street, Milford, DE 19963) Pfizer available. Click here to choose your date and time.

(5 S. Walnut Street, Milford, DE 19963) Pfizer available. Click here to choose your date and time. Thursday, June 17 from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.: Rehoboth City Hall (229 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971) Pfizer available. Click here to choose your date and time.

(229 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971) Pfizer available. Click here to choose your date and time. Saturday, June 19 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Riverwalk Farmers Market (5 S. Walnut Street, Milford, DE 19963) Pfizer available. Click here to choose your date and time.

Pop-Up Testing Locations

New Castle County Testing Locations

Monday, June 14 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Elsmere Library (30 Spruce Ave, Wilmington, DE 19805) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

(30 Spruce Ave, Wilmington, DE 19805) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com Monday, June 14 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Warner Elementary School (801 W 18th Street, Wilmington, DE 19802) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

(801 W 18th Street, Wilmington, DE 19802) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com Tuesday, June 15 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.: University of Delaware Hollingsworth Lot (61 North College Avenue, Newark, DE 19716) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

(61 North College Avenue, Newark, DE 19716) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com Tuesday, June 15 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.: St. Joseph Parish (371 E. Main Street, Middletown, DE 19709) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

(371 E. Main Street, Middletown, DE 19709) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com Wednesday, June 16 from 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.: Siegel Jewish Community Center (101 Garden of Eden Road, Wilmington, DE 19803) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

(101 Garden of Eden Road, Wilmington, DE 19803) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com Wednesday, June 16 from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.: ChristianaCare Hospital, Portal 1 Parking Lot (4755 Ogletown Stanton Rd, Newark, DE 19718) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

(4755 Ogletown Stanton Rd, Newark, DE 19718) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com Wednesday, June 16 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.: Henrietta Johnson Medical Center (601 New Castle Avenue, Wilmington, DE 19801) Register by calling 302-655-6187

(601 New Castle Avenue, Wilmington, DE 19801) Register by calling 302-655-6187 Thursday, June 17 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Hockessin United Methodist Church (7250 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin, DE 19707) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

(7250 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin, DE 19707) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com Thursday, June 17 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Glasgow Park, Hermitage (US 40, Newark, DE 19702) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

(US 40, Newark, DE 19702) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com Thursday, June 17 from 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.: Henrietta Johnson Medical Center (601 New Castle Avenue, Wilmington, DE 19801) Register by calling 302-655-6187

(601 New Castle Avenue, Wilmington, DE 19801) Register by calling 302-655-6187 Friday, June 18 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.: University of Delaware Laird Campus Lot #6 (David Hollowell Dr, Newark DE 19716) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

(David Hollowell Dr, Newark DE 19716) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com Friday, June 18 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Dickey Park (60 Madison Drive, Newark, DE 19711) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

(60 Madison Drive, Newark, DE 19711) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com Saturday, June 19 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.: City of Love Church at Brandywine (2200 N. Market Street, Wilmington, DE 19802) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

(2200 N. Market Street, Wilmington, DE 19802) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com Saturday, June 19 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Townsend Fire Company (107 Main Street, Townsend, DE 19734) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

(107 Main Street, Townsend, DE 19734) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com Saturday, June 19 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Henrietta Johnson Medical Center (601 New Castle Avenue, Wilmington, DE 19801) Register by calling 302-655-6187

Kent County Testing Locations

Monday, June 14 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Clayton Fire Company (300 East St, Clayton, DE 19938) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

(300 East St, Clayton, DE 19938) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com Tuesday, June 15 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: First Pilgrim Baptist Church (27 S. Caesar Rodney Ave, Camden, DE 19934) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

(27 S. Caesar Rodney Ave, Camden, DE 19934) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com Wednesday, June 16 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Caesar Rodney High School (239 Old North Road, Camden, DE 19934) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

(239 Old North Road, Camden, DE 19934) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com Thursday, June 17 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.: Holy Trinity UAME Church (101 S. New Street, Dover, DE 19904) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

(101 S. New Street, Dover, DE 19904) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com Friday, June 18 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Milford High School (1019 N Walnut Street, Milford, DE 19963) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

(1019 N Walnut Street, Milford, DE 19963) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com Saturday, June 19 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Bethel AME Church (205 NW 4th St., Milford, DE 19963) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

Sussex County Testing Locations

Monday, June 14 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Epworth UM Church (19285 Holland Glade Rd, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

(19285 Holland Glade Rd, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com Wednesday, June 16 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Indian River High School (29772 Armory Road, Dagsboro, DE 19939) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

Anyone with a question about COVID-19, whether related to medical or social service needs, should call Delaware 2-1-1. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Download COVID Alert DE in the App Store or Google Play.

For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.

