Governor Carney, DPH, DEMA Announce COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Sites
WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney, the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH), and the Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) announced the list of community vaccination sites and pop-up testing sites throughout Delaware next week. Vaccination locations listed below include walk-in community vaccination events hosted by community partners including the Wilmington COVID-19 Community Mobilization Group, the Kent County Coalition, and the Sussex County Coalition, and Curative sites. Testing locations listed below include pop-up and Curative trailer sites, as well as community sites hosted by Henrietta Johnson Medical Center.
Delawareans can view a full list of COVID-19 vaccination locations, including Division of Public Health Clinics, at de.gov/getmyvaccine and additional testing locations at de.gov/gettested.
Delawareans that get vaccinated by June 29 will be entered to win $5,000 in cash and additional prizes in twice-weekly drawings conducted by the Delaware Lottery. All Delawareans vaccinated in Delaware are eligible for the final drawing on June 30: $302K giveaway and low-digit license plates. Learn more at dewins.org
Community Vaccination Locations
New Castle County Vaccination Locations
- Delaware Tech Wilmington (300 N Orange Street, Wilmington, DE 19801) Pfizer Available. Click here to choose your date and time.
- Monday, June 14 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.: DPH Mobile Unit – Sparrow Run Apartments (Flamingo Drive, Newark, DE 19702) Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Available. No Appointment Required.
- Monday, June 14 from 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.: DPH Mobile Unit – Glasgow Court Mobile Home Park (Cornell Dr, Newark, DE 19702) Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Available. No Appointment Required.
- Wednesday, June 16 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.: DPH Mobile Unit – Southbridge Park (601 Townsend St., Wilmington, DE 19801) Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Available. No Appointment Required.
- Wednesday, June 16 from 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.: DPH Mobile Unit – Adams Court Apartments (800 N. Adams St, Wilmington, DE 19801) Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Available. No Appointment Required.
- Wednesday, June 16 from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.: Main Street Alfresco on Main Street Newark (Main Street, Newark, DE 19711) Pfizer Available. Click here to choose your date and time.
- Friday, June 18 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.: Bellevue Park, New Castle County Farmers Market (800 Carr Road, Wilmington, DE 19809). Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Available. No appointment required.
- Friday, June 18 from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.: New Destiny Fellowship (906 16th St., Wilmington, DE 19802) Vaccinator: St. Francis Healthcare. Pfizer Available. Drive-up or register by emailing SFHCOVIDVaccineScheduling@che-east.org or calling 302-575-8212.
Kent County Vaccination Locations
- Saturday, June 12 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.: Maranatha Life Changing Church (1235 E. Division St., Dover. 19901) No appointment required.
- Saturday, June 12 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.: Kent County Mobile Book Unit (Holy Trinity Church of God Parking Lot, Division & Kirkwood Streets, Dover, DE 19904) No appointment required.
- Tuesday, June 15 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Delaware State University (1200 N. DuPont Hwy., Dover, DE 19901) Pfizer Available. Click here to choose your date and time.
- Tuesday, June 15 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.: DPH Mobile Unit – The Village at McKee Branch (200 Harmony Lane, Dover, DE 19904) Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Available. No Appointment Required.
- Tuesday, June 15 from 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.: DPH Mobile Unit – Whatcoat Village Apartments (992 Whatcoat Dr., Dover DE 19904) Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Available. No Appointment Required.
- Thursday, June 17 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.: DPH Mobile Unit – Walker Woods Apartments (36 Harmony Lane, Dover, DE 19904) Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Available. No Appointment Required.
- Thursday, June 17 from 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.: DPH Mobile Unit – Simon Circle/Hayes Circle (375 Simon Circle, Dover DE 19904) Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Available. No Appointment Required.
- Friday, June 18 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.: DPH Mobile Unit – Park Place (110 Persimmon Circle East, Dover, DE 19901) Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Available. No Appointment Required.
- Friday, June 18 from 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.: DPH Mobile Unit – Generals Green Phase IV & Premier Village (2030 Generals Way B108, Dover DE 19901) Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Available. No Appointment Required.
Sussex County Vaccination Locations
- Delaware Tech Georgetown (21179 College Drive, Georgetown, DE 19947) Pfizer Available. Click here to choose your date and time.
- Saturday, June 12 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Riverwalk Farmers Market (5 S. Walnut Street, Milford, DE 19963) Pfizer available. Click here to choose your date and time.
- Thursday, June 17 from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.: Rehoboth City Hall (229 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971) Pfizer available. Click here to choose your date and time.
- Saturday, June 19 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Riverwalk Farmers Market (5 S. Walnut Street, Milford, DE 19963) Pfizer available. Click here to choose your date and time.
Pop-Up Testing Locations
New Castle County Testing Locations
- Monday, June 14 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Elsmere Library (30 Spruce Ave, Wilmington, DE 19805) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Monday, June 14 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Warner Elementary School (801 W 18th Street, Wilmington, DE 19802) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Tuesday, June 15 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.: University of Delaware Hollingsworth Lot (61 North College Avenue, Newark, DE 19716) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Tuesday, June 15 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.: St. Joseph Parish (371 E. Main Street, Middletown, DE 19709) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Wednesday, June 16 from 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.: Siegel Jewish Community Center (101 Garden of Eden Road, Wilmington, DE 19803) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Wednesday, June 16 from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.: ChristianaCare Hospital, Portal 1 Parking Lot (4755 Ogletown Stanton Rd, Newark, DE 19718) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Wednesday, June 16 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.: Henrietta Johnson Medical Center (601 New Castle Avenue, Wilmington, DE 19801) Register by calling 302-655-6187
- Thursday, June 17 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Hockessin United Methodist Church (7250 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin, DE 19707) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Thursday, June 17 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Glasgow Park, Hermitage (US 40, Newark, DE 19702) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Thursday, June 17 from 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.: Henrietta Johnson Medical Center (601 New Castle Avenue, Wilmington, DE 19801) Register by calling 302-655-6187
- Friday, June 18 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.: University of Delaware Laird Campus Lot #6 (David Hollowell Dr, Newark DE 19716) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Friday, June 18 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Dickey Park (60 Madison Drive, Newark, DE 19711) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Saturday, June 19 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.: City of Love Church at Brandywine (2200 N. Market Street, Wilmington, DE 19802) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Saturday, June 19 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Townsend Fire Company (107 Main Street, Townsend, DE 19734) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Saturday, June 19 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Henrietta Johnson Medical Center (601 New Castle Avenue, Wilmington, DE 19801) Register by calling 302-655-6187
Kent County Testing Locations
- Monday, June 14 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Clayton Fire Company (300 East St, Clayton, DE 19938) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Tuesday, June 15 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: First Pilgrim Baptist Church (27 S. Caesar Rodney Ave, Camden, DE 19934) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Wednesday, June 16 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Caesar Rodney High School (239 Old North Road, Camden, DE 19934) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Thursday, June 17 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.: Holy Trinity UAME Church (101 S. New Street, Dover, DE 19904) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Friday, June 18 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Milford High School (1019 N Walnut Street, Milford, DE 19963) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Saturday, June 19 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Bethel AME Church (205 NW 4th St., Milford, DE 19963) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
Sussex County Testing Locations
- Monday, June 14 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Epworth UM Church (19285 Holland Glade Rd, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Wednesday, June 16 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Indian River High School (29772 Armory Road, Dagsboro, DE 19939) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
Anyone with a question about COVID-19, whether related to medical or social service needs, should call Delaware 2-1-1. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Download COVID Alert DE in the App Store or Google Play.
For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.
