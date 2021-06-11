Central Oregon Coast Opens for Razor Clamming

The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) announce the opening of the central Oregon coast for recreational razor clam harvesting. Razor clamming is now open from Cape Lookout (just south of Netarts Bay) to the California border. Recent shellfish samples taken from the area indicate levels of the marine biotoxin domoic acid have fallen below the closure limit. Razor clam harvesting remains closed from the Columbia River to Cape Lookout because domoic acid toxin levels are above the closure limit.

Mussel, bay clam and crab harvesting remain open along the entire Oregon coast. Coastal scallops are not affected by biotoxin closures when only the adductor muscle is eaten. ODA does not recommend eating whole scallops. Commercial shellfish products sold in stores and restaurants remain safe for consumers.

Paralytic shellfish toxin and domoic acid toxin are produced by algae and originate in the ocean. ODA will continue to test for shellfish toxins twice per month, as tides and weather permit. Reopening are area closed for biotoxins requires two consecutive tests with results below the closure limit.

For more information call ODA’s shellfish biotoxin hotline at (800) 448-2474, the ODA Food Safety Division at (503) 986-4720, or visit the ODA Recreational Shellfish Biotoxin Closures webpage.

ODA contact: Alex Manderson (503) 801-0751