Pax­ton Part­ners with Gov. Abbott’s Task Force on Bor­der and Home­land Security

Yesterday Gov. Greg Abbott announced the formation of a Task Force on Border and Homeland Security. The Task Force is comprised of key leaders from several state agencies, including the Office of the Attorney General of Texas, and will analyze and advise on strategies to address the border crisis arising from the surge of illegal aliens and drugs into our state and nation.

“The Biden Administration is responsible for the humanitarian, criminal, and logistical crisis at the Texas-Mexico border, and the flow of that crisis into our communities,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Everyone is bearing these costs thanks to the Administration’s catastrophic failure. The only groups benefitting are the cartels. I have sued the Biden Administration five times now on immigration issues, but that can only solve so much. With Gov. Abbott’s Task Force now assembled, my team and I can help fix the border crisis in new and promising ways.”

 

Gov. Abbott’s Task Force formation letter.

