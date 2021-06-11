Governor Newsom Statement on Death of Susanville Police Officer 6.11.21

Published: Jun 11, 2021

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the COVID-19-related death of Susanville Police Department Officer Ryan Barham:

“Jennifer and I extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Officer Barham as they grieve the loss of a man who dedicated more than half of his life to protecting his community. We are forever grateful for his service.”

Officer Barham, 43, joined the Susanville Police Department in 2019, serving as a Field Training Officer, Senior Explorer Advisor and Rangemaster. He served the people of Lassen County for 20 years, beginning in 2001, when he was sworn in as a Lassen County Deputy Sheriff. He began his law enforcement career in 1998 with the Yreka Police Department.

Officer Barham is survived by his brother, California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Barham; and his sister, Denise Foster.

Flags at the State Capitol will be flown at half-staff in honor of Officer Barham.

