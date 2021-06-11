Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 377 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,065 in the last 365 days.

Governor Announces Judicial Appointments for 10th, 30th Judicial Districts

Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced two judicial appointments.

“I am proud to announce the appointment of these highly qualified individuals and value the experience they will bring to their respective roles,” said Governor Lee. “I’m confident they will serve Tennessee with integrity and look forward to their service.”

The following Tennesseans have been appointed:

  • Michael Jenne – 10th Judicial District Circuit Court
  • Gadson “Will” Perry – 30th Judicial District Chancery Court

Michael Jenne of Bradley County is a partner at the Jenne Law Firm and formerly practiced litigation at Baker Donelson. He earned his J.D. from Samford University’s Cumberland School of Law and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee. Jenne’s term is effective July 1, following the Honorable Lawrence H. Puckett’s retirement. The 10th Judicial District covers Bradley, McMinn, Monroe and Polk counties.

Gadson “Will” Perry of Shelby County is a partner at Butler Snow and served prior as a law clerk for the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. He earned his J.D. from the University of Tennessee College of Law and a bachelor’s degree from Wake Forest University. Perry will fill the Honorable Walter L. Evans’ vacancy, effective immediately. The 30th Judicial District covers Shelby County. 

You just read:

Governor Announces Judicial Appointments for 10th, 30th Judicial Districts

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.