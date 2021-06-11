Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 377 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,066 in the last 365 days.

RIDE Submits ARP ESSER State Plan Application to U.S. Department of Education

On June 7, the Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) submitted Rhode Island’s state plan application for the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) FundThis plan outlines Rhode island's priorities as we recover from a global pandemic to support our students and educators, based on the Learning, Equity and Accelerated Pathways (LEAP) Task Force Report. Rhode Island’s plan is now under review by the U.S. Department of Education for final approval.

  Each state’s application needed to address how they will use federal resources to continue to reopen schools, sustain operations, and support students—particularly those most impacted by the pandemic. RIDE’s plan outlines how the agency will support Local Education Agencies (LEAs) in meeting the needs of their students, as well as accelerating their learning, which is based on stakeholder feedback.

You just read:

RIDE Submits ARP ESSER State Plan Application to U.S. Department of Education

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.