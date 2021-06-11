RIDE Submits ARP ESSER State Plan Application to U.S. Department of Education
On June 7, the Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) submitted Rhode Island’s state plan application for the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund. This plan outlines Rhode island's priorities as we recover from a global pandemic to support our students and educators, based on the Learning, Equity and Accelerated Pathways (LEAP) Task Force Report. Rhode Island’s plan is now under review by the U.S. Department of Education for final approval.
Each state’s application needed to address how they will use federal resources to continue to reopen schools, sustain operations, and support students—particularly those most impacted by the pandemic. RIDE’s plan outlines how the agency will support Local Education Agencies (LEAs) in meeting the needs of their students, as well as accelerating their learning, which is based on stakeholder feedback.