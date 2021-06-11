Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
U.S. Supreme Court urged by 22 states to maintain eviction ban

Ending the moratorium "could force millions of vulnerable individuals from their homes into the streets, crowded shelters, or into contact with family and friends within or across state lines," the state attorneys general said the court filing. The 22 states include California, New York, Virginia and Michigan, with the District of Columbia joining as well.

U.S. Supreme Court urged by 22 states to maintain eviction ban

