Westminster Barracks/ Motor Vehicle Crash Updated Info

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21B102300

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alibozek

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 6/11/21 at 1306 hours

STREET: US Route 5

TOWN: Dummerston

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Walker Farm

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Kevin Martin

AGE: 56

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hinsdale, NH

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: F450

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor Front End

INJURIES: No

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Richard Stickney

AGE: 90

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bellows Falls, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Camry

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: No

VEHICLE #3

OPERATOR: Richard Gillis

AGE: 50

SEAT BELT? Unoccupied

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamsville, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Tundra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #3: Both rear corners

INJURIES: No

VEHICLE #4

OPERATOR: Sarah Waldo

AGE: 70

SEAT BELT? Unoccupied

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Putney, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Forester

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #4: Totaled

INJURIES: No

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 6/11/21 at approximately 1306 hours, Troopers from Vermont State Police and Westminster Fire Department responded to a four-vehicle crash on US Route 5 in Dummerston in the area of Walker Farm. Upon arrival at the scene, vehicle #1 was located pulled off the southbound lane on US Route 5 and vehicle #2 was crashed into the rear of vehicle #3, which had been pushed into vehicle #4. Vehicle’s 2,3, and 4 were in the parking lot of Walker Farm. Through investigation into the motor vehicle crash it was determined that Martin had become distracted and ran into the back of vehicle #2 while it was making a left turn to Walker Farm. Vehicle #2 then crashed into vehicle #3 and had pushed the rear of vehicle #3 into vehicle #4. Vehicles 3 and 4 were parked and unoccupied at the time of the crash. No injuries were reported. US Route 5 was closed down for a short period of time while all vehicles were towed from the scene.