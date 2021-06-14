Solar, Savings, and Smiles with Sustainable Warwick and Astral Power
Astral Power partners with Sustainable Warwick to bring solar savings to the Village of Warwick and donations to 3 local community organizations.WARWICK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Astral Power has joined hands with Sustainable Warwick and the Village of Warwick to support 3 local nonprofit organizations, and to spread awareness about Community Solar. The “Triple-Win Campaign”, which runs June 1st to July 15th, is beneficial for the participants, the community, and the local economy. The community-based organizations which have partnered with Astral Power are the Warwick Valley Humane Society, the Warwick Community Center, and Safe Space America. "It's an honor to be working side by side with Sustainable Warwick, and the Village of Warwick, to support our local community organizations while we spread the news about Community Solar,” says Astral Power Vice President Cara Humphrey. “We're putting the community in Community Solar!"
Astral Power Inc. believes everyone deserves access to the benefits of clean energy produced right here in New York. By subscribing to Community Solar, enrollees can tap into electricity savings, reduce their carbon footprint, and help boost their local community’s economy. To celebrate their new partnership with the three local organizations, Astral Power will be sending $100 as a signup bonus to everyone who participates in the campaign, and also donating $100 to one of the local partner-organizations chosen by the enrollee.
“Joining community solar on the recommendation of Sustainable Warwick was an easy decision for Warwick Valley Humane Society,” says Suzyn Barron, President of the Warwick Humane Society. “We will save money better spent on our homeless pets and can encourage others to also save money, help our environment and donate to our organization all at the same time!”
New York State intends on generating 70% of the state’s energy needs from renewable sources by 2030, but understands that not every home - or even small business - has the luxury of being able to install thousands of dollars of solar equipment onto their property. That is why Community Solar is so revolutionary! It allows homeowners, businesses, non-profits, and even renters to enroll in their share of the solar farm, and receive the benefits of clean energy, without any risk.
"Community Solar is a no-brainer! You will save money on your energy costs, you will be supporting Safe Space America, and you will be helping all of us contribute to a brighter future for our kids!,” says Patricia McMillan, Director of Safe Space America. “Our community solar partnership with Astral Power is a win-win! I encourage everyone to participate!"
Sustainable Warwick is a group of local volunteers devoted to increasing public understanding of sustainability by providing information and encouraging individuals, community organizations, businesses, schools, and government to cooperate in protecting environmental quality and reducing carbon emissions. Building a resilient community includes using renewable energy and supporting a vibrant local economy, and the Triple Win campaign is focused on both.
"Our community solar partnership with Astral Power is a win-win! It lowers your bill, takes care of the earth and raises money for the Warwick Community Center! I encourage everyone to participate!" says Karen Thomas, Director of the Warwick Community Center.
About Astral Power: Astral Power provides access to the benefits of locally produced clean energy from solar farms to households and businesses at a lower cost than their utility. Astral Power handles everything from initial enrollment to billing and customer support. There’s no charge to subscribe, no cancellation fees, and save up to 10% annually on your electricity charges.
Learn how Astral Power helps customers save money and lower carbon emissions by
Visiting www.astralpower.com.
About the Warwick Humane Society:
The Warwick Valley Humane Society, Inc. (WVHS) is a not-for-profit corporation of the State of New York. Founded in 1954, the organization has operated the Warwick Animal Shelter since 1968. WVHS is dedicated to improving the lives of animals in our community and beyond by protecting all animals and keeping lost and homeless pets safe and happily sheltered until being reunited or adopted. We advocate for compassion, respect, humane treatment and responsibility for all animals, and promoting spaying and neutering through education and programs.Learn more about the Warwick Humane Society by visiting
https://wvhumane.org/ and the campaign at https://www.astralpower.com/warwick-humane-society/
About Safe Space America:
Safe Space America is dedicated to making the world a better place
for members of the LGBTQ population and other marginalized groups. They firmly
stand by these minorities and help end all forms of bullying, discrimination,
and violence against them. ‘Families Belong Together’ — one of their most
successful past events, saw 300 plus Warwick citizens symbolically join hands
with thousands of people around the country with the goal of keeping families
together no matter what. To hear more about the latest Safe Space America news,
visit their website at www.safespaceamerica.org and the campaign at https://www.astralpower.com/safe-space-america/
About Warwick Valley Community Center:
The Warwick Valley Community Center’s goal is to improve the lives of
Warwick residents, with a strong focus on activities for youths. One of their
most effective programs is the ‘Acting Out Playhouse’ which teaches critical
life skills, builds empathy, and encourages teamwork. After 14 years of
operation, the Playhouse is still a frequent gathering place for local teens
and children. Allowing youths a space to express their inner creativity is
important for the Community Center, and the Warwick Pottery Class was designed
to do just that. Learn about other programs at the Warwick Valley Community
Center by visiting www.warwickvalleycommunitycenter.org and the campaign at https://www.astralpower.com/warwick-valley-community-center/
