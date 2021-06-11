THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, JUNE 11, 2021

Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210
MONDAY, JUNE 14, 2021 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK
On Monday, the House will meet at 5:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m. Members are advised that the House is expected to consider the combined Rule for H.R. 1187 and H.R. 256 on Monday. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Thursday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business, with last votes expected no later than 3:00 p.m. On Friday, the House is not in session.
Suspensions (22 bills)
H.R. 1703 – National Children’s Museum Act, as amended (Rep. Norton – Transportation and Infrastructure)
H.R. 587 – Ocean Pollution Reduction Act II (Rep. Peters – Transportation and Infrastructure)
H.R. 610 – San Francisco Bay Restoration Act, as amended (Rep. Speier – Transportation and Infrastructure)
H.R. 1144 – PUGET SOS Act, as amended (Rep. Kilmer – Transportation and Infrastructure)
H.R. 2008 – Local Water Protection Act (Rep. Craig – Transportation and Infrastructure)
H.R. 1921 – To amend the Federal Water Pollution Control Act to reauthorize the Lake Pontchartrain Basin Restoration Program, and for other purposes (Rep. Graves (LA) – Transportation and Infrastructure)
H.R. 2429 – VA Police Improvement and Accountability Act (Rep. Rice (NY) – Veterans’ Affairs)
H.R. 2726 – VA FOIA Reform Act of 2021 (Rep. Gallego – Veterans’ Affairs)
H.R. 2545– To amend title 38, United States Code, to clarify the role of doctors of podiatric medicine in the Department of Veterans Affairs, and for other purposes (Rep. Wenstrup – Veterans’ Affairs)
H.R. 293– VA Hospitals Establishing Leadership Performance Act (Rep. Bost – Veterans’ Affairs)
H.R. 290 – To amend title 38, United States Code, to render an individual, who transfers certain educational assistance, to which the individual is entitled because of an agreement by such individual to serve in the Armed Forces, to a dependent of that individual, and who fails to complete such agreement, solely liable for the overpayment of such educational assistance, as amended (Rep. Bost – Veterans’ Affairs)
H.R. 3325 – To award four congressional gold medals to the United States Capitol Police and those who protected the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 (Rep. Pelosi – Financial Services)
H.R. 3642 – Harlem Hellfighters Congressional Gold Medal Act, as amended (Rep. Suozzi – Financial Services)
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.