THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, JUNE 11, 2021

MONDAY, JUNE 14, 2021 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK

On Monday, the House will meet at 5:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m. Members are advised that the House is expected to consider the combined Rule for H.R. 1187 and H.R. 256 on Monday. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Thursday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business, with last votes expected no later than 3:00 p.m. On Friday, the House is not in session.

Suspensions (22 bills)

H.R. 1187 – ESG Disclosure Simplification Act of 2021 (Rep. Vargas – Financial Services) (Subject to a Rule)

H.R. 256 – To repeal the Authorization for Use of Military Force Against Iraq Resolution of 2002 (Rep. Lee (CA) – Foreign Affairs) (Subject to a Rule)

Additional Legislative Items Are Possible