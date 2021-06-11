23 complete court manager program

North Dakota Chief Justice Jon J. Jensen recognized the court system’s latest graduates of the National Center for State Court’s Institute for Court Management at a ceremony June 11 at the State Capitol in Bismarck. North Dakota added 23 certified court managers to its ranks.

The graduation ceremony closed the 2-year Court Management Program for the class of 2021. The program, available through the Institute for Court Management of the National Center for State Courts and the North Dakota Supreme Court, includes six modules that address topics pertaining to the management of courts as organizations. Upon completion, participants receive the designation of certified court manager.

Chief Justice Jensen commended the graduates for continuing their education even when the pandemic moved three of the six courses to a virtual environment. He also encouraged them to use knowledge gained during the course to improve the processes and performance of the judicial branch.

The class of 2021 includes court staff members from across the state. Faculty for the courses included North Dakota trial court administrators certified by the National Center and some national faculty. The six courses focused on accountability and court performance, caseflow and workflow management, budget and fiscal management, project management, purposes and responsibilities of the courts, and workforce management.

The new certified court managers are Shannon Beck. Sara Behrens, Theresa Bolinske, Kelsey Boxrud, Chas Breitbach, Nicole Burkhartsmeier, Tracy Davis, Kimberly Gullicks, Heather Keller, Bonnie Kretchman, Jodee Lawlar, Trinette Lipp, Amber Manninen, Chelsea McKenzie, Sharalyn Mills, Andrea Moser, Rebecca Nelson, Robin Olson, Tina Powell, Ashley Samuelson, Stefanie Schettler, Kimberly Schwartz and Savanna Vaagen.