Time for Summer Travel Seat Sitters is keeping your surrounds safe LET’S FACE IT – IT’S A GERMY WORLD

It's safe to travel again — well, almost. COVID-19 cases are falling and people are starting to talk about vacations. Optimism about travel is hitting record highs. And just try to say "travel" without prefacing it with "pent-up demand."

When it comes to travel, How do you travel safely this Summer? Traveling during a pandemic is a little different than typical summer travel. People need to be creative and flexible in their planning and how they pack safety items.

What started out as an idea to help keep Seat Sitter, Founder, Gina Hoensheid's family as free from germs as possible has evolved into something greater than her wildest dreams: a company helping many families across the world to keep themselves healthier and in less contact with germs on a daily basis. Gina Hoensheid came up with the idea of Seat Sitters, long before Covid-19 simply because as her growing family traveled, someone was always getting sick. Now this entrepreneur says in the past year she has seen many “like” businesses come to the market. Hoensheid sees the market expanding because families want to stay safe but stands strongly in the belief of the quality and care of the product Seat Sitters has created. The company's stylish lifestyle and travel kits are lightweight and easy to carry and use no matter where individuals want to take them.

“At Seat Sitters we are proud to be an environmentally conscious green company and have gone to great lengths to create a reusable and recyclable products that reduces waste, states Hoensheid. “Our company is not just about us; we are about doing our part to make the planet cleaner and healthier for generations to come.”

Hoensheid first launched Seat Sitters in 2018 as something you would take on an airplane. Customers can use the travel kits on a bus, airplane, in a waiting room, spa or salon, restaurants, in a movie theatre, or on an Uber ride. Seat Sitters are designed to give the power back to the consumer to keep themselves and their space clean and healthy wherever they are going and that doesn’t always mean getting on an airplane as we once thought when we first developed the product.

More recently Seat Sitters has introduced the Healthy Lifestyle Kit. The difference between these kits is the “Nut Free” sticker in the travel kit and the gloves in the lifestyle kit. Consumers can purchase the Healthy Travel Kit or Healthy Lifestyle Kit at Bed Bath & Beyond, Walmart, Amazon, Brookstone and the Seat Sitters website at seatsitters.com

Available in adult and kid editions, Seat Sitters are lightweight seat covers that protect against allergies, and germs. Each cover is made from eco-friendly, machine-washable fabric. The kit Includes: 1 Seat Cover, 2 disposable tray table covers (with adhesive, to stay in place during flight), 2 Face Masks, 10 Pack Antibacterial Wipes, 1 0.5 fl oz Hand Sanitizer, 1 "No-Nut" Sticker.

Not only does the company work towards making travel safe for customers, but the founder, Gina Hoensheid and the Seat Sitter Team, which is small and mighty, also gives back to multiple charities and her community. Some of the charities that the founder has contributed to include: Miracle Flights, Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, FARE, Granting Grace Foundation for Childhood Cancer, Girl Scouts, Make A Wish, The Pink Fund, and The Rainbow Connection.

About Seat Sitters: On a mission to make airplane travel cleaner and healthier, entrepreneur Gina Hoensheid created the Seat Sitters kit out of a necessity for germ and illness-free airplane travel for her husband and children during vacations. The brand was featured on ABC World News Now, Forbes.com, The Boston Globe, Inc.com, Yahoo Finance, Travel and Leisure, Womens’ World, The Detroit Free Press and MSN to name a few. This patent-pending kit was also named to the Amazon.com “Choice List.” Seat Sitters also prides itself on being a charitable organization. Giving back is not just a choice, it’s a mandate for the company.



