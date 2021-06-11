Gov. Lee Announces Two Judicial Appointments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced two judicial appointments.

“I am proud to announce the appointment of these highly qualified individuals and value the experience they will bring to their respective roles,” said Gov. Lee. “I’m confident they will serve Tennessee with integrity and look forward to their service.”

The following Tennesseans have been appointed:

· Michael Jenne – 10th Judicial District Circuit Court

· Gadson “Will” Perry – 30th Judicial District Chancery Court

Michael Jenne of Bradley County is a partner at the Jenne Law Firm and formerly practiced litigation at Baker Donelson. He earned his J.D. from Samford University’s Cumberland School of Law and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee. Jenne’s term is effective July 1, following the Honorable Lawrence H. Puckett’s retirement.

Gadson “Will” Perry of Shelby County is a partner at Butler Snow and served prior as a law clerk for the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. He earned his J.D. from the University of Tennessee College of Law and a bachelor’s degree from Wake Forest University. Perry will fill the Honorable Walter L. Evans’ vacancy, effective immediately.

The 10th Judicial District covers Bradley, McMinn, Monroe and Polk counties. The 30th Judicial District covers Shelby County.

