CARROLL Recognized as One of the Best Places to Work in 2021
National Apartment Association names CARROLL a Winner for 2021 Best Places to Work Awards in the “Large Property Management Group” CategoryATLANTA, IL, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CARROLL, an Atlanta-based national real estate investment and management company, has been recognized by the National Apartment Association with its NAA Best Places to Work Awards.
Acknowledged as a top-10 organization in the “Large Property Management Group” category, CARROLL was selected as an award winner based on anonymous employee satisfaction surveys. The National Apartment Association chose its finalists based on a member organization’s ability to meet the following criteria: innovation, collaborative culture, hard work, and going above and beyond to provide a safe and engaging work environment.
“The winners of the 2021 NAA Best Places to Work awards have fostered a robust workplace culture and gone to lengths to keep their staff safe. Congratulations to all of this year’s winners,” said Bob Pinnegar, NAA President and CEO.
For CARROLL, this recognition affirms that the company is keeping pace with its commitment to foster a collaborative, safe, and growth-focused work environment for everyone. Over the past year, CARROLL has launched new initiatives, like its Diversity & Inclusion Council, to promote an open and inspiring place to work, while also driving equity for all CARROLL employees. CEO M. Patrick CARROLL announced his personal commitment to advancing diversity in the workplace, signing the CEO Action Pledge to Further Diversity & Inclusion, while the brand as a whole has worked to emphasize the importance of employee self-care.
“I am proud of what the CARROLL team has accomplished during such a challenging year,” said Melanie Brasher, VP of people and development. “We look forward to working with our teams to find ways to connect with and foster growth for our employees, while continuing to provide a safe and engaging workplace.”
For more information about CARROLL, visit www.carrollorg.com.
About CARROLL
CARROLL, a privately held real estate company, was founded in 2004. With headquarters in Atlanta, Ga., CARROLL focuses on multifamily communities, including acquisitions, property and asset management services, and fund management. The firm has raised more than $2.7B of equity through CARROLL-sponsored funds and joint ventures. CARROLL has successfully purchased, developed or sold more than $11.7B of real estate. CARROLL also has regional offices in Houston, Raleigh, Tampa, and New York.
The company manages nearly 30,000 multifamily units in seven states and has purchased other multifamily owner/operators throughout the U.S. The firm has also developed student housing, single-family residential, and retail communities, and has overseen more than $225 million of construction management for both its owned and fee partners. From due diligence to execution, CARROLL has the internal capabilities and the external relationships to identify, underwrite, and close transactions. For more information, visit carrollorg.com.
