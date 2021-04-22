CARROLL CEO, M. Patrick Carroll, Makes Commitment to Advance Diversity in the Workplace
Carroll Joins 2,000 Other CEOs in the CEO Action Pledge to Further Diversity and InclusionATLANTA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- M. Patrick Carroll, Founder and CEO of national real estate investment and management company CARROLL, announced today that he has taken the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion pledge. CARROLL joins nearly 2,000 other leading companies from around the world making this commitment.
“Being a leader of positive change in business and the community has always been a top priority for me, which is why I, alongside my peers, am pledging to take meaningful action to further diversity and inclusion throughout every aspect of our businesses. This includes taking steps to address diversity in the workplace, improving our own value-based cultures, and also helping other companies take similar steps forward,” said M. Patrick Carroll. “We, at CARROLL, have the responsibility and the opportunity to enact real change in our society that will foster growth among our team, residents of our communities, and the neighborhoods in which we serve.”
The CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion pledge is the largest CEO-driven commitment to enacting measurable action that creates meaningful change. In taking the pledge, Carroll has committed to the following:
• Making the CARROLL workplace a trusting environment in order to have complex, and sometimes difficult, conversations about diversity and inclusion.
• Implementing and expanding unconscious bias education to help employees recognize and minimize blind spots.
• Creating and sharing strategic inclusion and diversity plans with the management teams, and continuing to evolve plans ongoing.
• Creating accountability systems within the company to track progress and share updates with other pledge members to catalog effective programs and policies.
In 2020, CARROLL created its Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) Council, which is aimed at fostering and promoting an open and inspiring place to work by celebrating differences and similarities, while continuing to drive equity for all CARROLL employees. Early initiatives developed by the D&I Council include: programs for property management teams to honor and celebrate Black History Month and Women’s History Month with residents, and a charge for the CARROLL leadership team to incorporate an Unconscious Bias and Inclusive Leadership session at the company’s Q1 2021 Leadership Summit for property managers.
The CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion pledge provides CARROLL with the opportunity to share and compare its D&I Council policies with other members of the pledge to better determine the most effective programs to drive positive change. Through the program, CARROLL can create and leverage best practice toolkits, educational resources, and employee engagement activities that allow the company to make tangible, sustainable improvements.
For more information about the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion pledge, visit www.ceoaction.com. For more information about CARROLL, visit www.carrollorg.com.
About CARROLL
CARROLL, a privately held real estate company, was founded in 2004. With headquarters in Atlanta, Ga., CARROLL focuses on multifamily communities, including acquisitions, property and asset management services, and fund management. The firm has raised more than $2.7B of equity through CARROLL-sponsored funds and joint ventures. CARROLL has successfully purchased, developed or sold more than $12B of real estate. CARROLL also has regional offices in Houston, Raleigh, Tampa, and New York.
The company manages nearly 30,000 multifamily units in seven states and has purchased other multifamily owner/operators throughout the U.S. The firm has also developed student housing, single-family residential, and retail communities, and has overseen more than $225 million of construction management for both its owned and fee partners. From due diligence to execution, CARROLL has the internal capabilities and the external relationships to identify, underwrite, and close transactions. For more information, visit carrollorg.com.
About CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™
CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace, and will continue to be a meaningful voice and accelerator for action with the business community, signatories and employees. This commitment is driven by a realization that addressing diversity and inclusion is not a competitive issue, but a societal issue. Recognizing that change starts at the executive level, nearly 2,000 CEOs of the world’s leading companies and business organizations are leveraging their individual and collective voices to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace. Learn more at CEOAction.com and connect with us on Twitter: @CEOAction.
Samantha Harber
Interdependence Public Relations
CARROLL@interdependence.com