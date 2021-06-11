Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Behavioral Health Plan Change Meetings Continue

June 11, 2021

The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) continues to seek public input on the state’s behavioral health system through a series of planned meetings.

A bill passed during the most recent session of the Wyoming Legislature (House Enrolled Act 56 or House Bill 38) requires WDH to consult with affected stakeholders as it develops a redesign plan for Wyoming’s state-funded behavioral health system.

To help gather information for this plan, the department is holding a series of public meetings.

The second of these sessions will be held in Riverton on June 29 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Central Wyoming College in Health Sciences Building Room HS100. This is a change from an earlier plan to hold a meeting in Lander on the same date.

Virtual participation will also be available through Google Meet, via computer or phone. The video call link is https://meet.google.com/aui-fzzi-ksu Or dial: ‪(US) +1 617-675-4444 PIN: ‪204 128 551 4708#

Members of the public are welcome to attend. The department would encourage any in-person participants to ensure they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Another meeting is tentatively planned on August 17 in Rawlins.

