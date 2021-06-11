Behavioral Health Plan Change Meetings Continue

June 11, 2021

The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) continues to seek public input on the state’s behavioral health system through a series of planned meetings.

A bill passed during the most recent session of the Wyoming Legislature (House Enrolled Act 56 or House Bill 38) requires WDH to consult with affected stakeholders as it develops a redesign plan for Wyoming’s state-funded behavioral health system.

To help gather information for this plan, the department is holding a series of public meetings.

The second of these sessions will be held in Riverton on June 29 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Central Wyoming College in Health Sciences Building Room HS100. This is a change from an earlier plan to hold a meeting in Lander on the same date.

Virtual participation will also be available through Google Meet, via computer or phone. The video call link is https://meet.google.com/aui-fzzi-ksu Or dial: ‪(US) +1 617-675-4444 PIN: ‪204 128 551 4708#

Members of the public are welcome to attend. The department would encourage any in-person participants to ensure they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Another meeting is tentatively planned on August 17 in Rawlins.