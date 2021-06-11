Hiker Assisted from Piper Trail

CONTACT: Sgt. Alex Lopashanski 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 June 11, 2021

Albany, NH – On Thursday, June 10, shortly before 10:00 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified that a hiker was incapacitated by stomach pain on the Piper Trail on Mt. Chocorua. The hiker was Keith Noyes, 43, of Laconia, New Hampshire. Noyes was hiking with two friends when he was overcome with abdominal pain while descending from the summit and was unable to continue. The group was nearly three and a half miles from the trailhead.

Conservation Officers along with members of Lakes Region Search and Rescue and SOLO Wilderness Medicine Students responded. When rescuers arrived at his location, Noyes was placed in a litter and carried out to the trailhead. He arrived back at the trailhead shortly after 3:30 a.m. and was taken from the scene by Conway Ambulance to the Memorial Hospital in North Conway.

Lakes Region Search and Rescue and SOLO provide highly skilled volunteer search and rescue personnel. Anyone can donate to them through the New Hampshire Outdoor Council at www.nhoutdoorcouncil.org. Donations are fully tax deductible. Outdoor enthusiasts are also encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at www.wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit www.hikesafe.com.