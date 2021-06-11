Northern Colorado hemp company shakes up CBD pricing with low-cost, high-strength product lineup

Matt Gibson, co-founder of Plants Over Pills Colorado (www.popcolorado.com), inspects CBD from the company's 2020 crop. The Plants Over Pills Colorado (www.popcolorado.com) logo.

Plants Over Pills Colorado (P.O.P. Colorado) sees a drop in CBD production costs as an opportunity to make hemp products accessible to lower-income customers.

FORT COLLINS, COLORADO, USA, June 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following CBD’s meteoric rise in popularity, an increase in hemp production has flooded supply lines and driven down the cost of raw materials. Many companies have neglected to pass those savings on to consumers, opting instead to allow profit margins to grow in the apparent hope that consumers would not notice.

Cat and Matt Gibson, who co-founded Fort Collins-based Plants Over Pills Colorado (P.O.P. Colorado), have gone the opposite direction with their company’s pricing, treating the drop in production costs as an opportunity to make their hemp products more accessible to customers with lower incomes.

“More and more people are using CBD as a medicine, and it’s too expensive for most people to use every day,” Matt Gibson said. “You shouldn’t be locked out of something that really works because of your income.”

While the U.S. Food and Drug Administration prohibits hemp companies from making specific claims regarding the medical efficacy of CBD or other cannabinoids, countless consumers nationwide have come to rely on cannabinoids for relief from pain, anxiety, sleeplessness and other ailments. Many prescription medications designed to treat those same conditions carry the potential for addiction or death.

It was the Gibsons’ first-hand experience with prescription painkillers that drove them to found their company.

“Catherine’s dad died of a doctor-prescribed pain medication overdose—opiates. And we’ve seen several of our friends die from opiate overdose. We wish those people had an opportunity to use these hemp cannabinoid products instead of opiates. We feel like they would still be here today,” Matt Gibson said.

They knew their effort would be for naught if their products weren’t strong enough to be effective. Though low-cost CBD and hemp products are widely accessible, most contain vanishingly small concentrations of cannabinoids, and others contain isolates prone to damage by harsh or questionable extraction techniques.

Working with botanists, laboratory specialists and other experts in the cannabis industry, the Gibsons developed high-strength CBD, CBG and CBN products that are pure and undamaged.

Matt Gibson said the process was a challenge from the start because large, profit-driven hemp extract suppliers have helped fuel the idea that the hemp industry is a massive cash grab.

“Most people didn’t have the time to talk to us at the level that we could afford to come in at,” he said. “They only wanted to work with big whales spending millions of dollars from the very start. So we talked to a couple of guys that we were introduced to by a friend—kind of hippie guys—and they gave us smaller amounts that would allow us to enter the industry on a small budget. They didn’t gouge us and they taught us what high quality hemp oil actually looks like. Unfortunately, that's not what a lot of brands are selling.”

It was the desire to learn every part of the hemp production process that led the Gibsons to start growing their own hemp in 2020, and to purchase their own hemp oil extractor. With full vertical control over their products, which they formulate, bottle and label, they would be better equipped to control both quality and pricing.

While they do have bigger aspirations for P.O.P. Colorado, right now their focus is on local expansion. As the epicenter of hemp science and production, Northern Colorado seems to them to be the ideal place to gain a foothold.

"I think if we can win over the educated, hemp-savvy customers of Northern Colorado, then we can do it anyplace,” Matt Gibson said. “We have one of the most educated markets because we’ve been at the forefront of cannabis production as a state, and this is an agricultural area of Colorado. If we can prove that our products’ quality and price is the best here, then we’ll be able to do that anywhere.”

Learn more about Plants Over Pills Colorado at POPColorado.com.