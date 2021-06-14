Out of Stealth Mode: QUUBE becomes "A New Google” for the Cross-Chain Internet
Empowering decentralized markets with multichain toolsets
LevelBlox Inc (OTCMKTS:LVBX)
We believe most of the communications, media, networking, banking and search giants will soon start seeing their market users fully re-oriented towards decentralized smart chains like QUUBE.”UNITED STATES, June 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the last two years, the Quube Exchange platform (quube.exchange) has been developing a cloud-based blockchain and intelligent ecosystem for the decentralized trade of multiple asset classes including securities.
— ENZO
After an intense period of pioneering and lobbying “De-Fi” (decentralized finance) into real asset markets, these efforts have resulted in the emergence of two advanced, cross-institutional platforms servicing clients across multiple markets within a single, secure ecosystem.
The two functional markets across unified platforms are now:
• Crypto-to-Fiat (EFT high monetary value transactions) in www.quube.exchange
• Private Equity Tokenization (and Decentralized Trades) in www.equityconnected.io
Quube Exchange, under Quantum Warriors OÜ, recently announced details to become a US public company through a strategic merger with enterprise software developer LevelBlox, Inc. (OTC: LVBX). This includes a capital raise and share placement that together, seeks to establish Quube Exchange as the leading quantum resistant ecosystem for the emerging cryptocurrency and digital asset trade industry.
Both the merger and dual platform services arrive at time global markets are seeing a dramatic entrance of cryptocurrencies, “NFTs” (non-fungible tokens) other digital assets.
The intended merge of LevelBlox, Inc. and Quube is intended to trigger a series of strategic market entrances while expanding platform development in the Quube Cross-Chain ecosystem. This merge underscores Quube’s role in the growing DeFi, DFS and NFT markets and will strategically consolidate Quube efforts, while utilizing the talent pools of both companies to pave the way for the next big thing in DeFi and Cross-Chain Internet tools.
Quube: A Journey Towards a Unified Surf Tool for the Global Value Storage Cross-Chain DeFI Space
Anzor “Enzo” Zhemukhov, the founder and CEO of Quube, was the winner of the 2021 Startup Innovation World Cup held in Dubai. Zhemukhov gave a 5-year strategy for the company through what he sees as “strategic lenses of development”:
“We begin with a cross chain-based DeFi protocol launched for cryptocurrencies and NFTs, and a secondary market for hassle-free NFT token swapping, followed by tokenization of other asset types, including promotion of liquidity pools around investments linked to NFT-creator smart contract tokens.
“We follow this with a unified identification system application to facilitate a compliant market. This means deploying a DeFi swap protocol for private equity capital markets, enabling tokenization and DeFi trading of digitized securities.
“Finally, and most importantly slated for 2022 launch, is deployment of a cross-chain protocol – a unified Megachain Wallet-Browser based on cross-chain file storage systems and AI (CDFS). This cross-chain protocol establishes a cross-chain web browser and search engine, serving as an operation system, a multi-crypto wallet, identification tool, P2P messengers, real time paid streams, smart paper view, NFT-of-things, De-Fi cross-chain trade, banking and cross-chain internet. We already refer to this as “the new Google” as we see this framework as the future Internet model. We already see what’s being built outside of Big Centralised Players like Google, Amazon, Facebook, Apple and others right now, so we believe most of the communications, media, networking, banking and search giants that we live with will soon start seeing their market users fully re-oriented by decentralized smart chain nodes and protocols, which is the ultimate goal of our project.”
ENZO is also leading “Team Quube” to take on one of the most important challenges in today’s crypto world: computational power. They are reportedly already solving a TPS (transactions per second) parabolic increase through quantum computing as a part of their new consensus, known as “Quube Reverse Protocol” (QRP).
Team Quube believes this initiative is core to the future success of global crypto and could bring results that move the power of today’s decentralized networks closer to an unlimited activity level that is also finally sustainable.
About Quantum Warriors OU
More information at www.quube.exchange and www.equityconnected.io. Quube Exchange also operates the sites and services of www.fintechengine.io and www.EQD.market.
About LevelBlox
More information at www.levelblox.com
Contacts:
Anzor “Enzo” Zhemukhov – CEO & Founder of Quube Exchange, Quantum Warriors OÜ
enzobox@quube.exchange
Gary Macleod – CEO of LevelBlox
gary@levelblox.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Quantum Warriors OÜ and LevelBlox Inc. undertake no obligation to comment analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of Quantum Warriors OÜ and LevelBlox Inc., its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although Quantum Warriors OÜ and LevelBlox Inc. believe that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking statement has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of Quantum Warriors OÜ and LevelBlox Inc. control. Forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. Quantum Warriors OÜ and LevelBlox Inc. disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
SOURCE Quantum Warriors OÜ
ENZO
Quantum Warriors LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn