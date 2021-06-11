Amy Friesen of Tea & Toast to be Featured on Close Up Radio

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To set your family on the path to success as you start your retirement living journey, knowing which strategies to use – and when to use them – is key.

Amy Friesen is a retirement living expert and the founder of Tea & Toast, where she provides a compassionate, convenient, credible and customized local service for families and individuals looking for a retirement residence that fits their unique needs and budget.

“We specialize in helping families and seniors who are looking to make a move to retirement living or long-term care,” says Amy. “We help guide them from the first day of their journey all the way through their move.

Since 2005, Amy Friesen has worked with seniors and their families throughout North America. In 2014, Amy founded Tea & Toast, and hasn’t looked back.

Tea & Toast’s senior living advisors act as “brokers” in finding the best place for this next stage of life. Their unique method of assisting those who are navigating the retirement living industry saves families countless hours and stress that conducting their own retirement living search would have inevitably amounted to.

Amy is the author of Breadcrumbs Piecing Together the Retirement Living Industry: A Guidebook and Strategies for Seniors and Caregivers, featuring real-life examples of how family members successfully tackled the challenge.

“I just wanted to show caregivers they're not alone,” says Amy. “We're really trying to make sure everybody understands what the challenges are and what the solutions would be. I thought it could be more personalized and simplified. It's definitely emotional, but it doesn't have to be complicated.”

“Many of clients are really knee-deep in caregiving, I love hearing that we've really taken the pressure off our clients,” says Amy. “When you can see the relief on their face, knowing that everything is all taken care of and going forward, it's very humbling and gratifying at the same time. It's just what we love to do.”

Close Up Radio will feature Amy Friesen in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on June 15th at 1pm EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.teaandtoast.ca

Breadcrumbs Piecing Together the Retirement Living Industry: A Guidebook and Strategies for Seniors and Caregivers is available on Amazon