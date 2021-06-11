Governor Cooper Announces Two Judicial Appointments

Today, Governor Roy Cooper announced two judicial appointments to Superior and District Courts across the state.

“These new judges are leaders in their district and bring years of experience to the courts,” Gov. Cooper said. “I am confident they will serve the people with dedication and honor.”

Timothy Gould will serve as Superior Court Judge in Judicial District 19C serving Rowan County. He will fill the seat vacated by Hon. Anna Mills Wagoner. Since 2009, Gould has served as an Assistant District Attorney for the Rowan County District Attorney’s Office. Previously, he was an Assistant District Attorney for the 25th Prosecutorial District and an Assistant District Attorney for the Durham County District Attorney’s Office. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration at Appalachian State University and his Juris Doctor from Duke University.

Cull Jordan, III will serve as District Court Judge in Judicial District 12 serving Cumberland County. He will fill the seat vacated by Hon. Edward Pone. Jordan is currently a Partner at Smith, Dickey & Dempster P.A. Previously, he worked for the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office and The Brady Law Firm. He earned his Bachelor of Arts at Wingate University and his Juris Doctor from North Carolina Central University School of Law.

