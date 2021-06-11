Two Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide In Washington Co.

June 11, 2021

(Boonsboro, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after the bodies of a father and his young son were found along the Appalachian Trail in Washington County early this morning.

The victim is identified as Dawson Thomson, 2, of Frederick, Md. His father is identified as Sean M. Thomson, 34, of Frederick. Both were pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to the preliminary investigation, about 10:30 p.m. yesterday, the wife of Sean Thomson and mother of Dawson contacted the Maryland State Police and reported her husband had picked up their son from her parent’s home near Boonsboro about 8:30 p.m. She said her husband told her parents he was going hiking.

Mrs. Thomson went to the parking lot along the Appalachian Trail in the 11000-block of Baltimore National Pike, Boonsboro, where she found her husband’s car parked. She contacted police and reported her son and husband missing. She expressed concern because she said her husband had been despondent lately.

The Maryland State Police launched an immediate search operation, calling in the Mobile Field Force, Special Operations Division and Natural Resources Police. Resources included personnel trained in tracking.

Shortly after 3:00 a.m. today, the body of the child was found in a ravine off the trail, more than a mile north of where the car was located. Less than an hour later, the body of Sean Thomson was located. Both bodies have obvious trauma. A knife has been recovered from the scene.

Maryland State Police Homicide Unit investigators and crime scene technicians are processing the scene, which is in a rugged location accessible only on foot. The bodies will be taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for autopsies.

A motive remains unclear. The family was living together. Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact the Frederick Barrack at 301-600-4151. The investigation is continuing.