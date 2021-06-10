Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Workshop on public art, design and placemaking held in Osceola

The Osceola Main Street Organization hosted Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation’s (WEDC) spring Main Street Workshop on Public Art, Design, & Placemaking at the Discovery Center. The workshop is intended to help invigorate and inspire residents as the community embarks on their Downtown Streetscape Planning process.

“I’m so grateful to WEDC for choosing Osceola to hold the public art and placemaking workshop this year. It was a fun and inspirational day,” said Osceola Main Street and Chamber Director, Germaine Ross. “This workshop provided a deeper understanding of the public art planning process and a vision that helps guide our current Downtown Streetscape Planning process. We look forward to including more residents and stakeholders in the future- working together to create an even better place people want to be.”

(Adapted from “Workshop on public art, design and placemaking held in Osceola,” June 10, 2021, Osceola Sun)

