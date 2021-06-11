YOUR SEXUALLY ADDICTED SPOUSE Released in Support of PTSD Awareness Month
Armin Lear Publishes Second Edition of Acclaimed Book; Help and Hope for Partners
The first book to read when your world is rocked by sex addiction. This is a book about hope and helps pave the way for restoring relationships.”BOULDER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An updated version of the acclaimed book, YOUR SEXUALLY ADDICTED SPOUSE: HOW PARTNERS CAN COPE AND HEAL by Barbara Steffens, PhD, LPCC and Marsha Means, MA, is now available. The latest release from Armin Lear Press is one of two titles published in support of PTSD Awareness Month.
— Dr. Milton Magness, Author, Stop Sex Addiction
Sexual addiction and compulsive sexual behavior often steal a person's ability to achieve emotional or sexual intimacy. Both addicts and their partners may suffer in isolation, ashamed and afraid, not knowing where to turn for help. YOUR SEXUALLY ADDICTED SPOUSE shatters that stigma and shame and provides understanding and empathy for the addict and his or her spouse.
Partners of sex addicts, historically thought of as codependent or “co-addicted” have often felt unheard, misunderstood and as a result, were not able to receive the help and support they needed to heal. In her groundbreaking 2005 study, Dr. Steffens found that 70 percent of betrayed individuals experienced significant post-traumatic stress symptoms following the discovery of repeated sexual infidelity and betrayal. The study was the first to show that partners are not codependents but post-traumatic stress victims.
Dr. Steffens explains: “The betrayed spouse seeks what she cannot find: safety in an unsafe situation.”
Co-author Marsha Means' personal experience provides insights, strategies, and critical steps to recognize, deal with, and heal partners of sexually addicted relationships.
Firsthand accounts and stories reveal the impact of this addiction on survivors' lives. Chapters end with "On a Personal Note" questions and propose new paths that lead from trauma to empowerment, health, and hope. Useful appendices list health and mental health care providers and clergy. In the book, readers understand that the distress they are experiencing are symptoms of trauma, not co-addiction. This information has changed everything for betrayed partners and is changing the support they now receive. Betrayed partners now have a vision and a hope for healing of their trauma.
Barbara Steffens, PhD, LPCC, CCPS, CPC specializes in helping women recover from sexual betrayal and is a sought-after speaker and presenter on special issues related to partners of sexual addicts. She was the founding President of the Association for Partners of Sex Addicts Trauma Specialists, an organization that provides training and certification of Clinical Partner Specialists and Partner Trauma Coaches. She has counseled and coached betrayed spouses/partners for over twenty years and her research on trauma after betrayal has changed the field. Barbara also consults with other professionals and provides training for those who want to help partners heal.
Marsha Means, MA, founder and director of A Circle of Joy Ministries, is trained as a Marriage and Family Therapist, and writes and speaks on the topic of betrayal trauma and sex addiction. Her work is based on both her personal and professional experience. She has written several books on the topic. Marsha and her team of coaches offer individual and group support for partners of sex addicts. In addition, Marsha facilitates couple's groups to help them learn to heal the damage done by betrayal trauma.
Title: Your Sexually Addicted Spouse
Subtitle: How Partners Can Cope and Heal
Edition: Second
Authors: Barbara Steffens, PhD, LPCC and Marsha Means, MA
Publisher: Armin Lear Press
ISBN: 9781737125594 (Print)
9781737276203 (eBook)
Maryann Karinch
The Rudy Agency
+1 970-274-1564
mak@rudyagency.com