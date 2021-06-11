ATN Construction Wins Hawaii Home + Remodeling Magazine’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards

One of Hawaii's best construction and remodeling companies has received a prestigious award.

KAPOLEI, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with All Things New (ATN) Construction announced today that it is the winner of Hawaii Home + Remodeling Magazine’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards in the builder category.

“We are very excited about this, and we consider it a privilege and honor to be selected as the winner in the Builder category,” said Richie Breaux, president and spokesperson for ATN Construction, a company listed on the Inc. 5,000 list of the sharpest, smartest, fastest-growing companies in America.

The 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards go to companies and experts that its readers selected as the best of the best in 42 categories. Since 1981, Hawaii Home + Remodeling has been Hawaii’s leading home improvement and remodeling magazine. Now, it is the essential source for more than 131,000 monthly readers, who turn to the magazine whether they’re in the midst of a remodel or just want to dream a little.

Hawaii Home + Remodeling can be found at a variety of local outlets, including all City Mill locations, Hardware Hawaii, Inspiration Interiors, Ashley HomeStores, and HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union.

ATN Construction, which was also awarded the Hawaii Home and Remodeling Top Builder Award for 2019 and 2020, according to Breaux, is a motivated and dedicated team of estimators, project managers, field engineers and competent workers, and expertly skilled tradesmen who will be its customers' partners in the development of their project.

"Whether it be the building of a new home, renovation, remodel, or the reconstruction of an office, we are dependable professionals who will render outstanding services from pre-construction to finish," Breaux said of his company, which is a Better Business Bureau A+ Accredited Business and a member of the National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA). "Our team stands ready to serve you."

Breaux stressed that the expertise and experience ATN Construction offers are based on professionally accepted industry standards, all for a reasonably packaged price.

For more information, please visit https://atnhawaii.com/about and https://www.atnhawaii.com/blog.

###

About ATN Construction LLC

Since the creation of ATN Construction LLC, we've treated every client like they were part of our Ohana. We guarantee that you will be pleased with the final outcome of your project and have absolutely no problems with our work process and the positive "can do" atmosphere we bring to your home or business.

Contact Details:

2045 Lauwiliwili Street

Unit 201

Kapolei, HI 96707

United States