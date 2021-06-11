Rapidcare Group Announces Rick Fovell, MBA, MS as New Regional Medical Billing Sales Manager
Rick Fovell, MBA, MS, will focus on Workers Comp medical billing sales in the East and Midwest, plus the full complement of Numina Medical Billing RCM services.
I feel fortunate in joining a company that envisions clients’ needs but has the resources to design and implement the vision of RapidCare on the cutting edge of AI development in healthcare software.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, June 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RapidCare Group is pleased to announce that Richard Fovell, MBA, MS has joined the Numina-RapidCare RCM sales team as Regional Medical Billing Sales Manager - Medical Billing/RCM Services, under Kevin Ross, Sr. Vice President of Sales & Marketing.
— Rick Fovell, MBA, MS
“Rick is more than a very experienced RCM Salesperson. He has a lust for solving the inefficiencies in customer workflow processes. He loves what he does and it is obvious to all who have met him,” says Venkat Laxman, RapidCare Group Managing Director and CEO.
Fovell, based in Kansas, brings an extensive background in sales of medical, PM / CRM / EMR systems for numerous vendors, medical IT hardware managed services, and clinical-related software services to major clients including ambulatory and rehab centers, PPO’s, hospitals, GPO’s, and the Veterans Administration Medical System. He understands the clinical environment firsthand, having served nine years as Senior Practice RCM Manager at the University of Kansas Medical Center providing billing, collections, cash application, and financial support for 600+ physicians.
Holding an MS in Adult Training (Kansas State University) and Master’s in Business Administration (Rockhurst University), Fovell is also an Adjunct Professor, having taught over 100 courses in marketing at Park University and Webster University.
A consummate problem-solver and seasoned sales executive, Fovell looks forward to expanding the Numina-RapidCare customer base throughout the Midwest and East Coast regions and beyond. In addition to end-to-end RCM services, his initial primary focus will be on growing the company’s presence in the Workers Comp MedLegal Billing market.
At the enterprise level, Fovell will also share responsibility for selling Numina-RapidCare’s flagship SortVault product, a customizable, AI-powered platform currently being rolled out to select RCM and MedLegal accounts. “I feel very fortunate,” says Fovell, “in joining a company that envisions our clients’ needs but has the resources to design and implement the vision of RapidCare on the cutting edge of AI development in healthcare software. This is the start of a great experience.”
For more information about Numina-RapidCare RCM services, please contact Kevin Ross, kross@rapidcare.ai, (203) 767.5803; or Rick Fovell, rick.fovell@rapidcare.ai; or visit Booth 144 at the upcoming National Workers Compensation and Disability Conference, Las Vegas, October 20-22, 2021.
About Numina-RapidCare
Machine learning and AI are rapidly changing the delivery and administration of healthcare services. Numina-RapidCare’s parent company RapidCare Group (www.rapidcare.ai), located in Chennai, with U.S. corporate headquarters in San Francisco and regional offices in Connecticut and Florida, has been on the forefront of SaaS and cloud-based HIM services for over two decades.
Founded in 1999 as Numina Medical Transcription (numinatrans.com), an MTSO, the company soon grew to serve other BPO verticals, including RCM-Medical Billing (numinamedicalbilling.com); Medical Records Review and Workers Compensation Claims Processing Support for IME’s and attorneys (numinamedlegal.com); Remote Video and Traffic Surveillance (rapidcare.ai); and more. In 2020, RapidCare launched SortVault, a transformative AI-fueled cloud-based platform for intelligent medical records sorting and advanced analytics.
With 900-plus employees, including 250 clinicians, RapidCare provides 24/7/365 medical-legal documentation and support services nationwide and globally. All services are HIPAA-compliant and production facilities are certified ISO/IEC 27001: 2013.
###
RapidCare Group Corporate Offices: 153B Sloat Blvd. #163, San Francisco, CA 94132 www.rapidcare.ai 866.879.5028
Kevin Ross
RapidCare Group
+1 866-879-5028
kross@rapidcare.ai
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn