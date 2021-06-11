Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
New Book on Building Tolerance and Diversity in the Workplace Achieves #1 Bestseller Status on Launch Day!

FRESNO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ignite Press announced this week that the new book by Scott Warrick, Tolerance and Diversity for White Guys… and Other Human Beings, became a #1 bestseller on Amazon in 13 categories including Minority Studies, Sociology of Race Relations, Education Leadership, and more.

The book is available on Amazon at https://amzn.to/3cdEaF2

Tolerance and Diversity for White Guys…and Other Human Beings offers a wealth of practical ways and lessons to help any leader create a culture of trust in their organization.

“There are Five Skills of Tolerance that need to be taught to all your employees, and then adopted as part of your organization’s culture,” says Scott. “They should then be your guiding principles. Everyone must learn these skills. They must be coached and then enforced. These five skills should never be seen as a “stand-alone program,” which means you teach them and then move onto something else. Instead, these are skills that apply to everything you do, such as your leadership, employee relations, customer service, safety, and so on.”

Scott Warrick, JD, MLHR, CEQC, SHRM-SCP is both a practicing Employment Law Attorney and Human Resource Professional with almost 40 years of hands-on experience. Scott uses his unique background to help organizations get to where they want to go, which includes coaching and training managers and employees in his own unique, practical, entertaining, and humorous style. By training managers and employees on-site and virtually on over 50 topics that Scott customizes for his clients, he combines the areas of law and human resources to help organizations “solve employee problems before they start.”

Although he specializes in employment law, Scott’s goal is not to win lawsuits, but rather to prevent them while improving employee morale. His book, Solve Employee Problems Before They Start: Resolving Conflict in the Real World, is #1 for New Releases on Amazon for Conflict Resolution books, was named one of the best global Customer and Employee books for 2020-2021 by EGLOBALIS, and is also a Society for Human Resource Management best seller.

Scott’s online Do It Yourself HR Department, his Master HR Tool Kit Subscription, and his book, The HR Professional’s Complete Guide to Federal Employment & Labor Law, are favorites among HR professionals for helping them stay informed on regularly updated changes in law. He is recognized as one of Business First’s 20 People to Know In HR, CEO Magazine’s 2008 Human Resources “Superstar,” a Nationally Certified Emotional Intelligence Instructor, and a SHRM National Diversity Conference Presenter in 2003, 2006, 2007, 2008, and 2012. He is also the recipient of the Human Resource Association of Central Ohio’s Linda Kerns Award for Outstanding Creativity in the Field of HR Management and The Ohio State Human Resource Council’s David Prize for Creativity in HR Management.

Scott’s academic background and awards include Capital University College of Law (Class Valedictorian and Summa Cum Laude), Master of Labor & Human Resources, and a B.A. in Organizational Communication from The Ohio State University.

Visit Amazon at https://amzn.to/3cdEaF2 to purchase the book and to learn more!

Contact Info and Booking Information:
www.scottwarrick.com

Malia Sexton
Ignite Press
+1 559-477-4202
email us here

