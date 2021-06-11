RUN DAWG Makes Exercising Your Dog In Las Vegas Easy

RUN DAWG RUN DAWG VAN FREE

New Mobile Dog Gym In Las Vegas Exercises Dogs For Fun And Health

LAS VEGAS , NV , UNITED STATES , June 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RUN DAWG has launched in Las Vegas. RUN DAWG is a mobile dog exercise service that travels to customer locations in climate-controlled units, to provide exercise and positive motivation. The fully supervised canine workouts last 30 minutes, and are performed on non-motorized treadmills. Most dogs do not get enough exercise to be happy and healthy, and in the Las Vegas summer they get even less. Hot pavement burns paws and makes walks almost impossible. Dog parks are stressful and even dangerous for some dogs. The solution is RUN DAWG, where exercise and positive motivation is provided in a climate-controlled and safe environment.

The Results Are Obvious

Customers notice almost immediately that a tired dog is a happy dog. Even during the beginning stages when they are getting used to the treadmill, they are still learning a new task which provides positive stimulation. With regular exercise dogs will be less destructive, calmer, have less health issues and be better socialized. Many of the issues that cause thousands of dogs to be abandoned at shelters every year can be cured with regular exercise. Your dog will be leaner, more muscular and have better stamina over time.

RUN DAWG Availability

RUN DAWG is a Las Vegas mobile dog gym exercise service that operates in Las Vegas, Henderson and Summerlin NV. Our climate-controlled units come to client locations for service. We work with all local shelters to provide a free first run to anyone who has adopted a shelter dog. Appointments can be booked through the website at RUNDAWG.com



