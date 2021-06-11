Explain Ninja Is Listed Among The Top 100 Video Production Companies in Eastern Europe on The Manifest

Explain Ninja Logo

The Manifest recognized Explain Ninja as one of the top video production agencies in Eastern Europe for June 2021.

WARSAW, MASOVIAN, POLAND, June 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Explain Ninja, a Poland-based animation production studio, was rated among the top 100 video production companies in Eastern Europe by The Manifest. Animated video production agencies create content that can be of substantial value to a business. Using an explainer video or animated commercial to enhance your website, product, service or application is an effective and creative way to set any business apart from the competition.

To assist business owners in searching for a reliable video production partner, market analytics teams like The Manifest conduct monthly research to define the best service providers in the industry. Just recently, The Manifest published the results of their June research of the top video production companies in Eastern Europe. The list consists of the 100 best organizations in the field headquartered in Eastern European countries. Explain Ninja, a leading animated explainer video production company from Warsaw, has entered the list.

EXPLAIN NINJA: GREAT VIDEO PRODUCTION PARTNER

Explain Ninja is an animation production studio and a part of Fireart Studio, a boutique design and software development house based in Warsaw, Poland. The company was founded in 2013 as an agency committed to making high-quality animation and explainer videos for businesses. Since then, the company has served hundreds of clients worldwide. Among them, there are brands MyTaxi, Pipedrive, Atlassian, Google, Rolls-Royce and others. Explain Ninja actively collaborates with businesses across various industries and verticals, including startups, medium-sized ventures, SMBs and big corporations.

Explain Ninja delivers marketing, educational, advertising, and explainer videos of different animation styles, such as 2D animation, 3D animation, and whiteboard animation. The company provides a comprehensive spectrum of services, spanning project research, scriptwriting, storyboarding, illustrations, animation, voiceover recording, and sound design. Also, Explain Ninja offers different price options, depending on the company’s budget and unique needs.

THE MANIFEST: RELIABLE SOURCE OF MARKET INSIGHTS

The Manifest is a business news and how-to website powered by Clutch. The Manifest connects businesses with the services they need to grow. Its team compiles and analyzes practical business wisdom for innovators, entrepreneurs, and small and mid-market businesses. The Manifest can serve business owners as an approachable tour guide through every stage of the buyer journey and helps connect B2B customers with credible companies, providing monthly updated agency shortlists.

