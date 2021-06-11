Quiz: How nicely are you aware the Euros? Take our bumper quiz
Think you know the Euros?
The wait for this summer’s tournament is all but over and we’ve created a mammoth quiz to put your knowledge to the test.
Keep a note of your score after each round and let us know how you get on using #bbceuro2020
There are a whopping 125 points on offer…
Round one – Euro 2020 teams
Can you name the 24 teams playing at Euro 2020?
Round two – sharp shooters
Only 10 players have scored a total of six or more goals in Euro finals history. Can you name them?
