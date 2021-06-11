Quiz: How nicely are you aware the Euros? Take our bumper quiz

How much can you remember about previous European Championships?

Think you know the Euros?

The wait for this summer’s tournament is all but over and we’ve created a mammoth quiz to put your knowledge to the test.

Keep a note of your score after each round and let us know how you get on using #bbceuro2020

There are a whopping 125 points on offer…

Round one – Euro 2020 teams

Can you name the 24 teams playing at Euro 2020? Score: 0 / 24 Start quiz You scored 0/24 Share your score with your friends! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Copy and share link Country Answers 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 Give up!

Round two – sharp shooters

Only 10 players have scored a total of six or more goals in Euro finals history. Can you name them? Score: 0 / 10 Start quiz You scored 0/10 Share your score with your friends! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Copy and share link Rank Hint Answers 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Give up!

Round three – the captains