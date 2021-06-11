Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 388 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,084 in the last 365 days.

Quiz: How nicely are you aware the Euros? Take our bumper quiz

How much can you remember about previous European Championships?

Think you know the Euros?

The wait for this summer’s tournament is all but over and we’ve created a mammoth quiz to put your knowledge to the test.

Keep a note of your score after each round and let us know how you get on using #bbceuro2020

There are a whopping 125 points on offer…

Round one – Euro 2020 teams

Can you name the 24 teams playing at Euro 2020?

Score: 0 / 24

You scored 0/24

Share your score with your friends!

Copy and share link

Country Answers
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24

Round two – sharp shooters

Only 10 players have scored a total of six or more goals in Euro finals history. Can you name them?

Score: 0 / 10

You scored 0/10

Share your score with your friends!

Copy and share link

Rank Hint Answers
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10

Round three – the captains

You just read:

Quiz: How nicely are you aware the Euros? Take our bumper quiz

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.