Angelena Bonet Wins the 'Original Song' Award for TRAGIC FAIRYTALE at the IndieFEST Film Awards in L.A.
Multi-award winning Australian documentary filmmaker and singer-songwriter, Angelena Bonet, wins 'Original Song' for "Tragic Fairytale" in Los Angeles.
Choosing to write my album during the dark night of my soul was the best decision I made because Tragic Fairytale literally saved my life. I am incredibly honored to win 'Original Song' ~ thank you!”SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, June 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Australian born Angelena Bonet has won the prestigious 'Original Song' from IndieFEST Film Awards in Los Angeles. The award was given for Angelena's inspiring song from her documentary film soundtrack, "Change The World", which features in her multi-award winning documentary of the same title. "Change The World" features exceptional lyrics and a powerful message of love and triumph over adversity. Recorded at the famous Trackdown Studios in Fox Studios Australia, Angelena produced the music she created with her late fiancé, Erick Deeby and was engineered by Rose Mackenzie-Peterson. Trackdown Studios has produced many Hollywood soundtracks such as "I Am Woman", Disney's "Cinderella", George Miller's "Happy Feet" and "Mad Max Fury Road" starring Charlize Theron. The Australian singer-songwriter has won over 160 film and music awards for her documentaries and soundtrack thus far.
— Angelena Bonet
Angelena has also created a documentary feature film trilogy and two web series. Her documentaries chronicle her life to the present day, which she has produced, directed and edited in their entirety. She has a remarkable story of tragedy and resilience and triumph over such adversity and is inspiring and touching hearts all around the world. Her soulmate and fiancé of three days, Erick Deeby, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away in August 2007. He had written and recorded instrumental pieces of music for her between 2005 and 2007. Bonet then wrote the lyrics and melody to his music after his devastating death and during her time of deepest grief. Whilst living in Sydney's bohemian red light district of Kings Cross, they developed the sound of their music over a couple of years. Erick had also composed and produced music for various bands and soundtracks for Marvel Comics "Man Thing" and "Feed" directed by acclaimed Hollywood director, Brett Leonard ("Lawnmower Man" by Stephen King & Denzil Washington's "Virtuosity") before his sudden and unexpected death in August 2007. Angelena promised him whilst in a coma that someday, somehow she would finish their special project. She has kept her word and produced their album at Fox Studios Australia thirteen years later. The music she co-wrote with Deeby has become the soundtrack for her films and also won numerous 'Best Original Soundtrack' awards worldwide.
On May 26, 2012, she was then a victim of a violent attack and was kidnapped and gang-raped but miraculously survived the attempted murder in Melbourne, Australia. Suffering Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) as a consequence of the heinous crime, orchestrated by someone that she knew and trusted, she is now ready to share her story. Angelena recently released "Change The World" on YouTube to make it available to everyone for free. She realises that many women and girls who could benefit from her voice and be inspired by her journey may be at a financial disadvantage and wanted to help them and not expect anything in return. Domestic violence has risen exponentially since the Covid-19 global pandemic began and many victims are in lockdown with their abusers. Angelena hopes to reach those women and give them hope that there is light at the end of the tunnel and assure them they are not alone. Similarly with her music, she hopes to bring comfort to those who have or are experiencing grief and the loss of a loved one.
A former Australian Supermodel, Angelena, comes from a musical family and grew up studying and playing her grandmother's piano in her bedroom. Her father was a bassist/guitarist and her mother sang in the Sydney Symphony Choir. Her great grandmother, Lily Bolden, was a singer and actress in the Royal D'Oyle Carte Theatre Company that toured South Africa in the late 1800s. It was there that she married a Director and had her grandfather before returning to Australia. A talented dancer herself, Angelena experienced a back injury in her early teens which forced her to sit out of her dance classes except Tap for a couple of year and focused her energies on singing and drama lessons. She trained at the Australian College of Entertainment (formerly known as the "Johnny Young Talent School" where Dannii and Kylie Minogue were discovered) with many working actors and musical theatre artists as her teachers. It was her passion and then at eighteen the modelling industry discovered her at a hair salon. Her first shoot appeared in Vogue Australia.
IndieFEST Film Awards is the most prestigious online competition for 12 years and is IMDb Qualified. Promoting independent filmmakers of cinematic gems and unique voices to a worldwide audience. Serving to advance your career even during times when film festivals are closed.
