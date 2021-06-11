Are We Ready for a Mental Health Crisis Post COVID-19?
Studies show mental health disorders to escalate long after the current pandemicFORT LAUDERDALE, FL, U.S., June 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic is posing a serious threat to mental health worldwide. The stress of infection risks, civil strife, social disruption, and economic insecurity is causing an increase in demand for mental health treatment. Evidence suggests that there is a considerable increase in mental health issues among the general population and vulnerable groups. Therefore, there is a need for mental health professionals to understand how to help patients effected by the pandemic more effectively and to prepare for future challenges in the post-pandemic era in conjunction with the large increase in mental health support that will be needed.
There was a lot the world learned from the devastating pandemic that was the Spanish Flu from 1918-1920. The two pandemics strike some very interesting similarities, the greatest being the effectiveness of social distancing. Apart from the effectiveness, a great parallel can be drawn between the socioeconomic and mental health effects that such types of isolation can bring forth. Historians have found letters from the height of the Spanish Flu pandemic detailing parents telling their children to stay calm and wait it out, and replies of missing school, friends, and even wanting to plan a party. Despite these things happening over a century ago, one can see many commonalities in experiences with those practicing social distancing today. Advances in technology with better and quicker communication networks, together with new protocols derived from experience have helped stem the tide contributing to a lower worldwide mortality rate. However, many lessons can still be learnt from the experiences of the Spanish Flu especially in the long-term behavioral changes and mental health challenges brought about by such pandemics.
In light of this, Solve.Care is hosting a roundtable discussion “Are we ready for a mental health crisis post COVID-19?” on Thursday June 17, 2021, at 9:30AM EDT. The roundtable discussion will be hosted using Zoom, and recorded for those who are unable to attend the live event. Registration is free.
Speaking at this event, are respected international mental health professionals, where they will share their knowledge to help prepare for this impending mental health crisis:
1. Swapna Vaidya – Operation Chief Psychiatrist at Kaiser Permanente Washington, USA
2. Raymond Barrett - CEO, LMHC, LPC, licensed professional counselor and an expert telemental health consultant/founder of the Telehealth Certification Institute (TCI), USA
3. Nikos Gkouvas - Psychiatrist, President of Informatics and Innovative Technologies of Scientific branch of Greek Psychiatric Association, Greece
4. Cindy Allison - Managing Partner at Pathway-Therapy, Registered Psychotherapist with CRPO, Canada
In the coming roundtable, our panel of mental health professionals will address issues such as:
• What are some of the types of impact that COVID-19 has had on mental health?
• What are some of the long-term impacts on mental health caused by COVID-19?
• Are our healthcare systems, in their current state, ready to handle the surge in mental health support requirements?
• What steps, if any, are mental health professionals taking to prepare to address the short - and long-term mental health requirements resulting from COVID-19?
• How can telemedicine help mental health professionals deal with the large increase in mental health support needed post-pandemic?
Registration for this free event can be found at this Eventbrite link
