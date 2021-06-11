DOT NEWS RELEASE: OAHU LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF JUNE 12 – JUNE 18

PLEASE NOTE: Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. — H-1 FREEWAY — 1) HONOLULU Right lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the McCully Street overpass and Punahou Street overpass on Tuesday, June 15, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., for maintenance work. The H-1 Freeway westbound onramp from Alexander Street/Metcalf Street will be closed during this time. 2) HONOLULU Right or left lane closure on the Pali Highway offramp (Exit 21A) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Monday, June 14, through Friday, June 18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical work. 3) HONOLULU TO HALAWA Roving lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between the Halawa Interchange and Keehi Interchange on Monday, June 14, through Friday, June 18, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for sign replacement work. 4) HONOLULU TO SALT LAKE (NIGHT WORK) Alternating 2-3 lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between the Radford Drive overpass and Keehi Interchange on Monday, June 14, through Friday, June 18, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for bridge inspections. 5) KUNIA Left lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between the Kualakai Parkway onramp and Kunia Interchange on Monday, June 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for delineator repairs. 6) PEARL HARBOR TO PEARL CITY (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK) Up to three lanes closed and lane shifts on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Pearl Harbor Interchange and Pearl City Interchange on Sunday, June 13, through Friday, June 18, from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for pavement marking. 7) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK) Full closure of the Airport offramp (Exit 16) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Monday, June 14, through Friday, June 18, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project. See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299. — H-2 FREEWAY — 1) WAHIAWA TO WAIPAHU (WEEKEND WORK) Right lane closure on the H-2 Freeway in both directions between Wilikina Drive and the H-1 Freeway on Saturday, June 12, from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m., street light repairs. 2) WAHIAWA TO WAIPAHU (NIGHT WORK) Lane shifts and possible closures of the onramps and offramps from the H-2 Freeway in both directions between Wilikina Drive and the H-1 Freeway on Monday, June 14, through Friday, June 18, from 5 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for street marking. Ramps will remain open unless there is a safety concern, or the minimum lane width cannot be maintained. If a ramp closure is needed, signage and a detour will be in place. — H-3 FREEWAY — 1) KANEOHE TO HALAWA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK) Full closure of the H-3 Freeway in the westbound direction between Kamehameha Highway and the Halawa Interchange on Sunday night, June 12, and Monday, June 14, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., nightly, for joint replacement work. Motorists are advised to use Likelike Highway and Pali Highway as an alternate route. — FARRINGTON HIGHWAY (ROUTES 93/99/930) — 1) PEARL CITY Lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 99) in the eastbound direction between Kamehameha Highway and Waiawa Road on Monday, June 14, through Friday, June 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for waterline work. 2) WAIALUA Roving lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 930) in both directions between Dillingham Airfield and Kaukonahua Road on Monday, June 14, through Friday, June 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for grass trimming and litter removal. 3) WAIANAE (24/7 CLOSURE + CONTRAFLOW) The eastbound shoulder and right lane of Farrington Highway (Route 93) between Maipalaoa Road and St. John’s Road will remain closed over a 24-hour period, seven days a week for the Maipalaoa Bridge Replacement project. Contraflow of the middle lane to support the morning and afternoon commutes operates Monday through Friday. For the morning commute there are two lanes going eastbound and one lane going westbound. For the afternoon commute the middle lane is switched over to provide two lanes westbound and one eastbound lane. On weekends and holidays the middle lane is set in the westbound direction. 4) WAIANAE Right lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 93) in both directions in the vicinity of Maipalaoa Road on Monday, June 14, through Friday, June 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for bridge work. 5) WAIANAE Right lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 93) in the southbound direction in the vicinity of Jade Street on Monday, June 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for fence repair. 6) WAIANAE Right lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 93) in the eastbound direction between Mailiilii Road and Maipalaoa Road on Wednesday, June 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for overhead utility work. 7) WAIPAHU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK) Lanes will be closed as needed on Farrington Highway (Route 7101) in both directions between Fort Weaver Road and the H-1 Freeway Overpass (near Leeward Community College), on Sunday, June 13, through Friday, June 18, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail. See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299. — KALANIANAOLE HIGHWAY (ROUTES 61/72) — 1) AINA HAINA (NIGHT WORK) Left lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 72) in the eastbound direction between Analii Street and Kaai Street on Monday, June 14, through Friday, June 18, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for trenching. 2) NIU VALLEY Alternating lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 72) in both directions between Moomuku Place and Hawaii Loa Street on Monday, June 14, through Friday, June 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for sewer repairs. 3) KAILUA Roving lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 72) in both directions between Old Kalanianaole Road and Kailua Road on Monday, June 14, through Friday, June 18, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for restriping. 4) KAILUA Right lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 61) in the southbound direction between Pali Highway and Kapaa Quarry Road on Monday, June 14, through Friday, June 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for tree trimming. — KAMEHAMEHA HIGHWAY (ROUTES 80/83/99) — 1) HALAWA Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in both directions between Laulima Street and Salt Lake Boulevard on Wednesday, June 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for fence repairs. 2) HALEIWA TO PEARL CITY Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in both directions between Weed Circle and the H-1/H-2 Split on Monday, June 14, through Friday, June 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for grass trimming and litter removal. 3) KAHALUU Roving right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in the northbound direction between Kahekili Highway and Johnson Road on Monday, June 14, through Friday, June 18, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., for tree trimming. 4) KALIHI (24/7 CLOSURE) Kamehameha Highway between Middle Street and Laumaka Street will be reduced to one westbound and one eastbound lane 24-hours a day, seven days a week, for The Rail. Other adjustments to the area include: No left turns from Kamehameha Highway will be allowed.

Pedestrian access will be maintained.

Driveway and Business access will be maintained.

The H-1 eastbound off-ramp to Dillingham Blvd. will be reduced to one lane. Middle Street southbound left turn reduced to single turn lane.

The sidewalk on the makai side of Dillingham Boulevard between Puuhale Road and Mokauea Street will be closed 24/7 with pedestrians rerouted to the mauka sidewalk. See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299. 5) LAIE Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in both directions in the vicinity of Wahinepee Street on Monday, June 14, through Friday, June 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for bridge repairs. 6) PEARL CITY Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of Farrington Highway on Monday, June 14, through Friday, June 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for utility work. 7) PUNALUU Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in both directions between Green Valley Road and Hale Aha Road on Monday, June 14, through Friday, June 18, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., for tree trimming. 8) SALT LAKE (NIGHT WORK) Full closure of Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in both directions between Center Drive and Radford Drive on Monday, June 14, through Friday, June 18, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project. Motorists will be detoured. See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299. 9) WAHIAWA Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in both directions between Paalaa Uka Pupukea Road and Kamananui Road on Monday, June 14, through Friday, June 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for delineator work. — NIMITZ HIGHWAY (ROUTE 92) — 1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK) Lane closure of Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in both directions between Lagoon Drive and Sand Island Access Road on Sunday, June 13, through Friday, June 18, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail work. Motorists will be detoured. See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299. — PALI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 61) — 1) HONOLULU Two lane closures on the Pali Highway in both directions between the H-1 Freeway and Vineyard Boulevard on Monday, June 14, through Friday, June 18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical work. For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org 2) HONOLULU Left lane closure and left turn pocket closed on the Pali Highway in the southbound direction between the H-1 Freeway and Vineyard Boulevard on Monday, June 14, through Friday, June 18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical work. For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org 3) HONOLULU Lane closure on the Pali Highway in the northbound direction between Wylie Street and Coelho Way on Monday, June 14, through Friday, June 18, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., for electrical work. For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org 4) NUUANU Lane closure on the Pali Highway in the southbound direction between Pali Tunnels and Nuuanu Pali Drive on Monday, June 14, through Friday, June 18, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., for striping work. For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org 5) NUUANU Right lane closure on the Pali Highway in the southbound direction between Wylie Street and Waokanaka Street on Monday, June 14, through Friday, June 18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for sidewalk, curb and gutter work. For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org 6) NUUANU Left turn pocket closed on the Pali Highway in both directions in the vicinity of Akamu Place and Jack Lane on Monday, June 14, through Friday, June 18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for sidewalk, curb and gutter work. For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org 7) NUUANU Lane closure on the Pali Highway in the northbound direction between Pali Tunnels and Kamehameha Highway on Monday, June 14, through Friday, June 18, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., for striping work. For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org 8) NUUANU Right lane closure on the Pali Highway in the southbound direction between Wylie Street and Dowsett Avenue on Monday, June 14, through Friday, June 18, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., for curb, gutter and sidewalk work. For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org —VINEYARD BOULEVARD — 1) HONOLULU Left lane closure on Vineyard Boulevard in the eastbound direction between Maunakea Street and Queen Emma Street on Monday, June 14, through Friday, June 18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for resurfacing work. 2) HONOLULU Left lane closures on Vineyard Boulevard in the westbound direction between Queen Emma Street and Nuuanu Avenue on Monday, June 14, through Friday, June 18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for resurfacing work. — KANEOHE BAY DRIVE — 1) KANEOHE Right lane closure on Kaneohe Bay Drive in the westbound direction between Puohala Street and Kamehameha Highway on Monday, June 14, through Friday, June 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility work. — LAGOON DRIVE — 1) HONOLULU Lane closure on Lagoon Drive in both directions between Aolele Street and Waiwai Loop on Monday, June 14, through Friday, June 18, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for The Rail work. See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299. — NUUANU AVENUE — 1) NUUANU Lane closure on Nuuanu Avenue in both directions in the vicinity of Wylie Street on Monday, June 14, through Friday, June 18, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., for electrical work. — ALA AUANA STREET — 1) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK) Intermittent stoppages on Ala Auana Street on Monday, June 14, through Friday, June 18, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project. See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299 — ALA NAPUNANI STREET — 1) MOANALUA Two right lane closures on Ala Napunani Street in the westbound direction in the vicinity of the H-201 Moanalua Freeway on Monday, June 14, through Friday, June 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for drainage improvements and wall installations. — AOLELE STREET — 1) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK) Full closure of Aolele Street in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Airport toll booths on Monday, June 7, through Friday, June 11, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project. Motorists will be detoured to Rodgers Street. See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299 2) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK) Closure of the H-1 Freeway onramp from Aolele Street on Monday, June 14, through Friday, June 18, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project. See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299 3) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK) Intermittent lane closure on Aolele Street in both directions between Aolewa Street and Lagoon Drive on Monday, June 14, through Friday, June 18, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project. See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299 — MIDDLE STREET — 1) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK) Lane closures on Middle Street in both directions between Kamehameha Highway and King Street on Monday, June 14, through Friday, June 18, from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m., for pavement construction. Traffic will be contraflowed in the southbound lanes. 2) HONOLULU Left lane closures on Middle Street in the northbound direction in the vicinity of the H-1 Freeway on Monday, June 14, through Friday, June 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for catch basin work. — OLOMEA STREET — 1) KALIHI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK) Left lane closure on Olomea Street in the westbound direction between Kokea Street and Auld Lane on Sunday night, June 13, through Friday morning, June 18, over a 24-hour period, for sewer line work. The left turn lane onto Houghtailing Street will be closed. — SCHOOL STREET — 1) HONOLULU Lane closure on School Street in both directions between Nuuanu Avenue and Lusitania Street on Monday, June 14, through Friday, June 18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical work. — UALENA STREET — 1) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK) Full closure of Ualena Street nightly Monday, June 14, through Friday, June 18, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail. Motorists and pedestrians will be detoured and on street parking will not be allowed. One-way traffic in the westbound direction will take place daily, from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299 — WYLIE STREET — 1) NUUANU Right or left lane closure of Wylie Street in both directions between Nuuanu Avenue and Pali Highway on Monday, June 14, through Friday, June 18, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., for resurfacing work. — CORAL SEA ROAD — 1) EWA Right lane closure on Coral Sea Road in the eastbound direction between Long Island Street and Triploi Street on Monday, June 14, through Friday, June 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility work. — FORT BARRETTE ROAD — 1) KAPOLEI Left lane closure on Fort Barrette Road in the northbound direction between Roosevelt Road and Kapolei Parkway on Monday, June 14, through Friday, June 18, from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for construction of concrete curb work. — FORT WEAVER ROAD (ROUTE 76) — 1) EWA (NIGHT WORK) Lanes shifted on Fort Weaver Road in both directions between Renton Road and the H-1 Freeway on Monday, June 14, through Friday, June 18, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., for striping and marking work. — HALAWA HEIGHTS ROAD — 1) AIEA Roving lane closure on Halawa Heights Road in both directions between Kahuapaani Street and Aliipoe Drive on Monday, June 14, through Friday, June 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for utility work. — JARRETT WHITE ROAD — 1) KAPOLEI Lane closure on Jarrett White Road in both directions between Krukowski Road and Ala Manamoe Streeton Monday, June 14, through Friday, June 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for test drilling. — PUULOA ROAD — 1) MOANALUA (WEEKEND WORK) Right lane closure on Puuloa Road in the northbound direction between the H-1 Freeway and H-201 Freeway on Saturday, June 5, from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming. ###