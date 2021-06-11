DOT NEWS RELEASE: KAUAI LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF JUNE 12 – JUNE 18

Newsroom Posted on Jun 10, 2021 in Latest News

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

There will be no daytime roadwork scheduled on Friday, June 11, in observance of King Kamehameha I Day, unless permitted. Kuhio Highway special use lanes will not be operational.

— KAUMUALII HIGHWAY (ROUTE 50) —

1) LIHUE

Single lane closure of Kaumualii Highway (Route 50) in both directions between mile markers 1.2 and 1.6, Nuhou Street and Nani Street, on Monday, June 14, through Thursday, June 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for installation of traffic sensors.

— KAPULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 51) —

1) LIHUE

Lane shift for bridge closure on Kapule Highway (Route 51) in both directions between mile markers 2.7 and 3, Hehi Road and Kapule Highway, on Tuesday, June 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for inspection work at the Hanamaulu River (Viaduct) bridge.

— KUHIO HIGHWAY (ROUTES 56/560) —

1) KAPAA

Single lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions between mile markers 5.7 and 6.6, Kuhio Highway and Kapaa Bypass, on Monday, June 14, through Friday, June 18, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for lane and shoulder work.

2) KAPAA (24/7, WEEKEND/WEEKLY WORK)

Traffic on Kuhio Highway (Route 56) near mile marker 10 is shifted to the temporary Kapaa Stream Bridge 24-hours a day, seven days a week until further notice. For safety during the shift to the temporary bridge, right turns off Kuhio Highway onto Mailihuna Road are not permitted. Access to Kapahi is recommended via the Kawaihau Road or Hauaala Road detours.

3) KILAUEA (WEEKEND/WEEKLY/NIGHT WORK)

Single lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions between mile markers 22 and 24.4, Kaluamakua Place and Kahiliholo Road, on Sunday evening, June 13, through Friday morning, June 18, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for road reconstruction and paving work.

4) KILAUEA

Alternating single lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions near mile marker 25, between the Kalihiwai Bridge and Kahiliholo Road, on Friday, June 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for the final inspection of the Kalihiwai Slope Stabilization Project.

5) HANALEI (WEEKEND/WEEKLY WORK)

Single lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 560) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 1.3, Kuhio Highway and Ohiki Road, on Saturday, June 5, and Monday, June 7 through Thursday, June 10, from 7:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for slope stabilization work. There will be an alternating single lane closure along Kuhio Highway between the Kolopua Apartments and Hanalei Bridge during set times throughout the day.

The schedule for public access for the upcoming week will be:

Every Saturday:

Public access: 5:30 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. (Hanalei side goes first)

8:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

11:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

1:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

2:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

3:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

4:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

5:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday:

Public access: 5:30 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. (Hanalei side goes first)

1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. (Princeville side goes first)

5:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. (Princeville side goes first)

Every Sunday and State Holiday:

Public access: 5:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. (Hanalei side goes first)

During access hours the highway at Hanalei Hill will be open to single lane, alternating traffic for passenger cars and light trucks. These vehicles will be escorted through the work zone by a pilot vehicle.

For full details, visit the HDOT website at: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/2021-hanalei-hill-landslide/

6) HANALEI

Right lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 560) in both directions between mile markers 1.3 and 2.5, near Wainiha Powerhouse Road, on Monday, June 14 through Friday, June 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for landscaping and ditch clearing work.

7) WAINIHA (WEEKEND WORK)

Right lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 560) in both directions between mile markers 6.7 and 6.9, near Wainiha Powerhouse Road, on Saturday, June 12, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for ditch clearing work.

— MAALO ROAD (ROUTE 583) —

1) LIHUE (WEEKEND/WEEKLY WORK)

Right lane closure of Maalo Road (Route 583) in both directions near mile marker 0.2, on Saturday, June 12, from 7 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., and Monday, June 14 through Friday, June 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance and tree trimming work.

