Founded by Law Enforcement, Silbar Security Sets a New Standard in Private Security as They Expand to Richmond
Just in Time for National Security Month, Silbar Security Announces the Launch of Their Newest Location in RichmondRICHMOND, VIRGINIA, USA, June 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world has changed dramatically in the past two decades. Gone are the days of children blissfully playing in the neighborhood unsupervised, boarding a flight without a care in the world, or even feeling safe at school, work, or in our own homes. The rise of the digital renaissance and the ever-present turmoil from social and political differences has changed the way the world views safety and personal security. While safety is not likely something to be compromised, few are equipped with the skills or resources to feel truly safe. Just in time for National Security Month, Silbar Security, the nation’s leader in elite private security services, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Richmond, Virginia.
Revolutionizing the private security industry, Silbar Security has cultivated an unparalleled reputation for its one-of-a-kind framework rooted in innovative technologies including police-grade body-worn video cameras, top-tier training, and an unwavering commitment to professionalism. Founded by law enforcement, Silbar takes a tactical yet practical approach to security as they patrol and supervise businesses, apartment communities, live events, corporate businesses, and ware-house properties.
The opening of the Richmond location is a major landmark for the Silbar community. Owned and operated by Thomas Webb, former US Marine and SWAT certified auxiliary LEO, the Richmond franchise brings a newfound peace of mind to the communities of the greater Richmond area through strategic technologies and officers committed to protecting what matters most.
“I'm a native of the greater Richmond area. I grew up here, went to high school here, returned here after my service in the Marine Corps, attended college here, and have raised my family here.” - Thomas Webb, Silbar Security Richmond Franchise Owner
The world has changed, but together, we can cultivate a safer tomorrow for future generations by collaborative efforts with the nation’s most elite security service, Silbar Security.
To learn more about Silbar Security, please visit: https://silbarsecurity.com/richmond
About Silbar Security
Silbar Security is a private security company dedicated to revolutionizing the security industry by providing enhanced training, advanced law enforcement-based technologies including police-grade body-worn video cameras, and the strategic use of police-grade vehicles. Founded in Norfolk, Virginia in 2008, and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia; Silbar Security has grown at an exponential rate, franchising various locations across the United States. In a world where safety is not a guarantee, Silbar seeks to provide peace of mind and confidence for everyday Americans going about their lives. Professionally trained and dedicated excellence, Silbar Security has franchise locations across the United States.
