Governor Carney Announces Judicial Nomination 

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney on Thursday announced his intention to nominate Deputy Attorney General Danielle Joffee Brennan as Superior Court Judge in New Castle County. Brennan would fill the vacancy left by the retirement of the Honorable Andrea Rocanelli.

“Danielle has a remarkable commitment to public service and a strong background in a variety of legal areas that would serve Delawareans well,” said Governor Carney. “That is why I am pleased to nominate Danielle as a Superior Court Judge for New Castle County. I look forward to the Delaware Senate considering her nomination.”

Since 2004, Brennan has served in the Delaware Department of Justice as a Deputy Attorney General. She held leadership roles in the Misdemeanor Trial Unit, Traffic Safety Resource Prosecutor Unit, and New Castle County Felony Trial Unit. Brennan became the Statewide Asset Forfeiture Deputy in 2018, and currently holds this position.

Previously, Brennan was an attorney and law clerk for Marks, O’Neill, O’Brien & Courtney, P.C., in Wilmington, where she drafted pleadings; prepared motions for the Court; attended and participated in pretrial conferences and status conferences; and researched and prepared memorandum opinions on various areas of law. Before joining Marks, O’Neill, O’Brien & Courtney, P.C., Brennan served as a law clerk for the Honorable James J. Fitzgerald, III on the Court of Common Pleas in Philadelphia.

Brennan earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in criminal justice from the University of Delaware, and her law degree from Villanova University School of Law.

